Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says that the Catalan giants will announce their new manager on May 29.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that the club will reveal their new manager on May 29.

Earlier this year, Luis Enrique announced that he was to step down from his role as head coach at the end of the current campaign after three years in charge.

Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde is considered to be the favourite for the role, but Bartomeu has said that no announcement will be made until after next weekend's Copa del Rey final.

On Sunday, Barcelona failed to win a second successive league title after Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 win over Malaga to remain at the top of the standings.

The Spanish side also failed in their attempts to win back the Champions League when they were eliminated by Juventus at the quarter-final stage.