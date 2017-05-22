Barcelona to name new manager on May 29

Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu gives a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 7, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says that the Catalan giants will announce their new manager on May 29.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 11:09 UK

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that the club will reveal their new manager on May 29.

Earlier this year, Luis Enrique announced that he was to step down from his role as head coach at the end of the current campaign after three years in charge.

Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde is considered to be the favourite for the role, but Bartomeu has said that no announcement will be made until after next weekend's Copa del Rey final.

On Sunday, Barcelona failed to win a second successive league title after Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 win over Malaga to remain at the top of the standings.

The Spanish side also failed in their attempts to win back the Champions League when they were eliminated by Juventus at the quarter-final stage.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Luis Enrique: 'We fought until the end'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Josep Maria Bartomeu, Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Two-goal Barcelona comeback all in vain as La Liga title slips away
 Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu gives a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 7, 2015
Barcelona to name new manager on May 29
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez?
Luis Enrique: 'We fought until the end'Team News: Roberto replaces Digne for BarcaLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-2 Eibar - as it happened Neymar 'told to leave Barcelona by father'Luis Enrique "will congratulate" Madrid
Preview: Barcelona vs. EibarSuarez once played with swollen anklePochettino: 'I am staying at Spurs'Coutinho 'entourage working on Barca move'Luis Enrique: 'Title race far from over'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Athletic Bilbao News
Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu gives a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 7, 2015
Barcelona to name new manager on May 29
 Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz (R) during the Spanish Supercup first-leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao vs FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on August 14, 2015
Gorka Iraizoz to leave Athletic Bilbao this summer
 Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Ernesto Valverde future 'to be revealed this week'
Ernesto Valverde denies exit reportsReport: Valverde to leave BilbaoValverde 'clear favourite for Barca job'Arsenal contact possible Wenger replacement?Barcelona deny making Valverde approach
Williams: 'Valverde ideal for Barcelona'Result: Real Madrid go five points clear at topLive Commentary: Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedWilliams has "no intention of leaving" BilbaoJuventus 'join Inaki Williams race'
> Athletic Bilbao Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 