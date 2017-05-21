Real Madrid win La Liga for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign after recording a 2-0 victory over Malaga at La Rosaleda.

Los Blancos knew that a point would be enough to take the title away from Barcelona, but a defeat would open the door for the Catalan giants to retain the title at the final moment.

Barcelona spectacularly came from two goals behind to beat Eibar 4-2 on home soil, Real Madrid's two-goal victory ultimately saw them finish three points clear at the top of La Liga.

There was no place in the Real Madrid squad for Gareth Bale, meaning that Isco continued in the final third alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, while Danilo started at right-back due to the continued absence of Dani Carvajal, who is expected to be fit for the Champions League final early next month.

As for Malaga, 14-goal top scorer Sandro Ramirez led the line, while Ignacio Camacho was back from suspension to start in central midfield for the in-form hosts.

It took Real Madrid less than two minutes to make the breakthrough at La Rosaleda, with Ronaldo racing onto an excellent through pass from Isco before rounding Carlos Kameni and finding the back of the net.

Five minutes after the away side had opened the scoring, Barcelona, needing to win to stand any chance of landing the title, fell behind at home to Eibar courtesy of an effort from Takashi Inui.

Malaga had a half-chance to level the scores in the 12th minute when Jony found space in the final third before striking towards goal, but his effort was always moving away from Keylor Navas's post. Former Barcelona forward Sandro was next to try his luck, bringing a decent stop from Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper.

Benzema came close to scoring a second for the visitors in what was an open first 20 minutes, but the Frenchman's close-range effort was deflected wide of the post.

Sandro thought that he had levelled in the 21st minute when his dipping free kick headed for the top corner, but Navas flew across his goal to make a wonderful save, injuring himself in the process after colliding with the post.

Neither team really had control of the contest as the first period approached its final 15 minutes, with Sandro threatening for Malaga, and Ronaldo causing problems in a central position down the other end of the field.

Indeed, Ronaldo came close to sending Real Madrid 2-0 ahead 10 minutes before the break after meeting a cross from Benzema, but the Portuguese could not find a route past Kameni from close range, with the Cameroon international dropping low to deny the forward a second goal.

Kameni was again called into action late in the first period to keep out a long-range strike from Kroos, but Malaga remained a serious threat down the other end, with Sandro hitting the crossbar in the 38th minute, before Keko headed just wide of the post moments later.

Keko again came close in the 41st minute after meeting a super cross from Jony, but the number 20's header just missed the far corner as Real Madrid entered the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

Malaga remained a threat at the start of the second period, and Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas had to be alert to keep out an effort from Recio in the 49th minute as the home side continued to cause problems in the final third.

Real Madrid doubled their lead and took a massive step towards the title in the 55th minute, however, when Benzema converted from close range after Kameni had kept out a strike from Ramos.

Camacho might have halved the deficit just before the hour after meeting a corner from Sandro, but the Spaniard could not find a route past Navas, who might well have played his final league game for Real Madrid as Manchester United's David de Gea continues to be linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

Incredibly, less than 10 minutes after Real Madrid had scored their second, Eibar found a second goal at Camp Nou, which all but ended Barcelona's chances of retaining the Spanish title.

Barcelona had one back shortly after falling two goals behind - before scoring a second, third and then fourth to triumph - but Real Madrid were never likely to pass up their dominant position at La Rosaleda, and Zidane could afford to replace Isco and Casemiro ahead of the final 20 minutes of action.

Benzema thought that he had doubled his tally for the night in the 71st minute after meeting a brilliant cross from James Rodriguez, but the offside flag was raised as Malaga were spared a third goal.

Alvaro Morata was the third player off the Real Madrid bench in the second period, but it was Malaga that looked the more likely to add to the scoring approaching the final 10 minutes, with Camacho sending a header just wide of the post in the 79th minute.

Clear opportunities were few and far between in the latter stages - aside from Navas pushing a Chory Castro effort onto the crossbar - and Real Madrid's solid yet unspectacular work on the night was enough as the Madrid giants took the title away from Barcelona on the final weekend.

Zidane's attention will now switch to the Champions League final against Italian champions Juventus on June 3, with Real Madrid bidding to become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the trophy.