Geoff Cameron signs Stoke City extension

United States international Geoff Cameron has signed a new two-year contract extension with Stoke City.

Cameron was preparing to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Britannia, but fresh terms have seen the defender extend his stay with the Potters until the summer of 2020.

The 31-year-old has made 165 appearances for Stoke in all competitions since a move from Houston Dynamo in 2012, although injuries restricted him to just 18 Premier League starts last season.

BREAKING! 🔴⚪️ @GeoffCameron has agreed a two-year extension at #SCFC, keeping him at the bet365 Stadium until the summer of 2020. pic.twitter.com/2lTe4kbCAN — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 26, 2017

Stoke finished the 2016-17 Premier League campaign down in 13th position despite a 1-0 win over Southampton on the final weekend of the season.