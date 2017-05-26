General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Gerard Pique: 'Ernesto Valverde a good option'

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Ernesto Valverde would be "a good option" for the managerial position at Barcelona, according to Spanish centre-back Gerard Pique.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has branded Ernesto Valverde "a good option" for the managerial position at Camp Nou.

It was announced on Tuesday that Valverde had stepped down as head coach of Athletic Bilbao after four years with the Basque outfit.

The 53-year-old is currently the favourite to succeed Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona, and Pique has paid tribute to Valverde's work at Bilbao.

"Ernesto has done a great job at Athletic over the last few years," Pique told reporters. "He played here at Barcelona as a player and I think he could be a good option, but of course there are other candidates too.

"I can't decide myself on anyone and I don't know who will be the next manager but that's not important. It's not my job and I haven't put a lot of thought into it."

Earlier this week, Valverde suggested that he could yet take a sabbatical after leaving San Mames.

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
Read Next:
Iniesta 'unsure' of Barcelona future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gerard Pique, Ernesto Valverde, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Barcelona 'to push ahead with chase for Hector Bellerin'
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Preview: Barcelona vs. Alaves
 Goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen of Netherlands looks on during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and Ghana at De Kuip on May 31, 2014
Jasper Cillessen considering Barcelona exit due to lack of minutes
Iniesta 'unsure' of Barcelona futureLuis Suarez ruled out of Uruguay matchesValverde wants Herrera reunion at Barca?Messi's 21-month prison appeal rejectedAzpilicueta 'flattered' by Barca links
Ernesto Valverde resigns as Bilbao bossChelsea to rival Barcelona for Sanchez?Barcelona announce date to name new bossLuis Enrique: 'We fought until the end'Result: Two-goal Barca comeback all in vain
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 