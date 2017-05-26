Ernesto Valverde would be "a good option" for the managerial position at Barcelona, according to Spanish centre-back Gerard Pique.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has branded Ernesto Valverde "a good option" for the managerial position at Camp Nou.

It was announced on Tuesday that Valverde had stepped down as head coach of Athletic Bilbao after four years with the Basque outfit.

The 53-year-old is currently the favourite to succeed Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona, and Pique has paid tribute to Valverde's work at Bilbao.

"Ernesto has done a great job at Athletic over the last few years," Pique told reporters. "He played here at Barcelona as a player and I think he could be a good option, but of course there are other candidates too.

"I can't decide myself on anyone and I don't know who will be the next manager but that's not important. It's not my job and I haven't put a lot of thought into it."

Earlier this week, Valverde suggested that he could yet take a sabbatical after leaving San Mames.