Athletic Bilbao

Ernesto Valverde: 'I could take a sabbatical'

Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Spanish manager Ernesto Valverde, who has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, suggests that he could take a sabbatical after leaving Athletic Bilbao.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Ernesto Valverde has suggested that he could take a sabbatical after leaving Athletic Bilbao.

It was announced on Tuesday that Valverde had stepped down as manager of Bilbao after four years with the Basque outfit.

The 53-year-old is currently the favourite to succeed Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona, but the Spaniard has hinted that he could yet decide to take a year out of club management.

"Why not? (could a sabbatical be possible) It depends. Would I like to coach Barca? When I have an offer from a club, you will all know the answer," Valverde told reporters.

"I see that it has been published that I have signed for another team but this is because a number of things are published every day, and I have already told you all this is not the case."

Barcelona recently announced that they will name their new manager on May 29.

Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz (R) during the Spanish Supercup first-leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao vs FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on August 14, 2015
