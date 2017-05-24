Spanish manager Ernesto Valverde, who has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, suggests that he could take a sabbatical after leaving Athletic Bilbao.

It was announced on Tuesday that Valverde had stepped down as manager of Bilbao after four years with the Basque outfit.

The 53-year-old is currently the favourite to succeed Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona, but the Spaniard has hinted that he could yet decide to take a year out of club management.

"Why not? (could a sabbatical be possible) It depends. Would I like to coach Barca? When I have an offer from a club, you will all know the answer," Valverde told reporters.

"I see that it has been published that I have signed for another team but this is because a number of things are published every day, and I have already told you all this is not the case."

Barcelona recently announced that they will name their new manager on May 29.