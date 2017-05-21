May 21, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
4-2
EibarEibar
Junca (63' og.), Suarez (73'), Messi (75' pen., 92')
Busquets (41')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Inui (7', 61')
Escalante (19'), Capa (30'), Pena (54')
Capa (75')
Game Timeline
0 - 1
 061'Takashi Inui
0 - 2
 07'Takashi Inui
 19' Gonzalo Escalante
 30' Ander Capa
Sergio Busquets 41' 
 54' Ruben Pena
1 - 2
David Junca63' 
2 - 2
Luis Suarez73' 
3 - 2
Lionel Messi75' 
 75' Ander Capa
4 - 2
Lionel Messi92' 

Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona fought until the end'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique praises his players for fighting until the end in the La Liga title race, missing out to Real Madrid on the final day of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 22:52 UK

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has said that he cannot blame his players for falling just short in the La Liga title race after they were pipped to the trophy by Real Madrid this evening.

Barca went into the final day knowing that they needed Madrid to drop points to stand any chance of overtaking Los Blancos and retaining the title, but Zinedine Zidane's side made no mistake with a 2-0 win over Malaga.

For their part, Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou, but that proved to be in vain and Enrique was quick to turn his focus to next weekend's Copa del Rey final against Alaves - his final game in charge of the club.

"The team showed their ability to fight back when faced with difficulties," he told reporters.

"I cannot blame the players for anything, they fought to the very last moment and we did not surrender. We congratulate the champions.

"I'm happy and more than satisfied after all the years I have spent at this club. We are prepared for anything. It will be a difficult final against one of the surprise packages of the season. I'm sure it will be a great match."

Enrique has won five major trophies already during his three-year spell at the club and would sign off with a sixth should they beat Alaves.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 