Barcelona manager Luis Enrique praises his players for fighting until the end in the La Liga title race, missing out to Real Madrid on the final day of the season.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has said that he cannot blame his players for falling just short in the La Liga title race after they were pipped to the trophy by Real Madrid this evening.

Barca went into the final day knowing that they needed Madrid to drop points to stand any chance of overtaking Los Blancos and retaining the title, but Zinedine Zidane's side made no mistake with a 2-0 win over Malaga.

For their part, Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou, but that proved to be in vain and Enrique was quick to turn his focus to next weekend's Copa del Rey final against Alaves - his final game in charge of the club.

"The team showed their ability to fight back when faced with difficulties," he told reporters.

"I cannot blame the players for anything, they fought to the very last moment and we did not surrender. We congratulate the champions.

"I'm happy and more than satisfied after all the years I have spent at this club. We are prepared for anything. It will be a difficult final against one of the surprise packages of the season. I'm sure it will be a great match."

Enrique has won five major trophies already during his three-year spell at the club and would sign off with a sixth should they beat Alaves.