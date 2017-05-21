Hull City manager Marco Silva reveals that he plans to make a decision regarding his future at the club by next Wednesday following their relegation from the top flight.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has revealed that he will have made a decision regarding his future at the club by next Wednesday.

Silva gave the Tigers a fighting chance to stay in the Premier League following his arrival at the KCOM Stadium, but defeats in their last three games of the season - including a 7-1 drubbing at home to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon - ultimately condemned them to relegation.

The heavy defeat to Spurs did not stop Hull fans urging Silva to stay throughout the season finale, but the Portuguese insists that he will not rush the decision as he looks to make the best move for both the club and himself.

"I need to think and see what is the best solution, not only for the club, but for me as a coach and for my career. The next days will be important. I need to decide. The club needs to know and start to do things differently to last summer. It's clear that you start to win or lose with everything you do in the summer when you prepare the season and the team. I am sure next Wednesday we will decide," he told Sky Sports News.

"When we came we knew the risk and it was a big decision but we tried to change everything, all that was possible to change. We changed many things, we started to win some games and everybody started to believe. We fought together, the fans as well. Maybe the game against Sunderland was a key moment. We didn't win the game and that make the difference.

"It was a bad day. Tottenham came here to play like they played against Leicester [6-1 win on Thursday], they were in a very good moment with very good players and we only played 15 minutes at the start of the second half, nothing more. We were on the pitch but we did not play, only look for the ball, we didn't pressure, didn't do anything special, and they play without pressure. They have a lot of quality.

"The only thing positive was the behaviour of the fans, they supported the team again, even losing 7-1 they were amazing. Big respect to the fans. They support me, my staff, the players and the club, since my first game I ask for them to come to make our stadium difficult for the opponent and they have been fantastic."

Silva has been linked with moves to Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers should he leave Hull.