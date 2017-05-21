Harry Kane bags a hattrick as Tottenham Hotspur thrash relegated Hull City 7-1.

Tottenham Hotspur have dumped more misery on relegated Hull City by thrashing the Tigers 7-1 in front of their own fans on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Harry Kane bagged a hattrick to cement his position at the summit of the top goalscorers chart for 2016-17, with Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld also on target for the division's runners-up.

Spurs took the lead with 11 minutes on the clock when Kane collected a pass from Christian Eriksen on the edge of the penalty area and fired an unstoppable shot straight into the bottom corner.

Long balls to Kane proved effective all afternoon and the England international doubled his tally just two minutes later as Kieran Trippier volleyed Eric Dier's lofted pass across the face of goal for the striker to tap in.

Kane was involved when Tottenham netted their third during fist-half stoppage time, linking up with Son Heung-Min before the South Korean lined up Alli in front of goal, and the England midfielder rifled home.

Already condemned to relegation ahead of kickoff, Hull threatened to make a game of it early in the second half and they pulled one back in the 66th minute through Sam Clucas, whose deflected strike was enough to deny Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris this season's Golden Glove award.

However, normal service quickly resumed and Tottenham netted their fourth three minutes later from a free kick, which Eriksen floated towards the far post for Wanyama to nod into the net.

Kane completed his hattrick in the 72nd minute after being put clean through by Alli, the England international keeping his composure to slot the ball beyond David Marshall in the Hull goal and make it five for the visitors.

Left-back Davies added a sixth in the 84th minute with an unstoppable strike from the edge of the area that left Marshall standing, but Hull's suffering was not yet over.

Tottenham made it seven in the dying stages when Trippier's cross was prodded over the line by Belgian defender Alderweireld as Spurs caped off what has been a memorable season with an emphatic win.