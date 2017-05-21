May 21, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
EibarEibar
 

Preview: Barcelona vs. Eibar

Sports Mole previews Barcelona's La Liga clash with Eibar as the Catalan side aim to push Real Madrid to the wire in their tightly-contested title race.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:22 UK

Barcelona meet Eibar on Sunday in Luis Enrique's last league match with his side aiming to push Real Madrid to the wire in the race for the La Liga crown.

Visitors Eibar are in the middle of a testing patch of form, but have enjoyed their most successful season in the top flight since being promoted in 2014.

Barcelona

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016© SilverHub

The Catalan giants are aiming to win their 25th La Liga crown on Sunday night, although they will now be relying on Real Madrid slipping up away at Malaga, while also requiring three points at home to Eibar on the same evening.

This fixture represents Enrique's last jaunt in the Spanish top flight for the forseaable future and he will be hoping that he can make something of what has been a frustrating final season at the Camp Nou, despite his side putting together six consecutive victories in the league coming into this game.

Barca were unable to seize the momentum after some Real slip-ups this season and the club's Champions League exploits ended in a murmur when they were dumped out by Juventus over two legs, serving as a moniker for a season that has paled in comparison to Enrique's achievements across the last two campaigns.

That said, the league is not over just yet and Barcelona still have a slim chance of claiming three back-to-back domestic crowns since Enrique took over in 2014. Should the Barca boss achieve that milestone, he would reach a record at the club matched only by Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona will be heading into the contest full of faith should Lionel Messi get the nod from Enrique. The Argentine is now Europe's joint-top leading goalscorer alongside Edinson Cavani and has also scored more goals against Eibar in La Liga than any other player.

Recent form: WWWWWW

Eibar

Eibar's Argentinian defender Mauro Dos Santos (L) vies with Villarreal's forward Roberto Soldado during the Spanish league football match Villarreal CF vs SD Eibar at El Madrigal stadium in Villareal on November 22, 2015.© Getty Images

The visitors come into the clash having produced yet another standout campaign in La Liga. The Basque side are guaranteed to finish in the top half of the table despite having one of the lowest budgets in the league.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's charges currently sit in a remarkable eighth place in the standings and can only slip down to 10th should they lose on their travels to Catalonia.

Following an impressive run throughout the middle of the season, Eibar have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and are aiming to put an end to two defeats on the bounce come Sunday.

Across their last six La Liga fixtures, the club have only been able to pick up a single victory, while losing four and drawing one.

Despite a poor run of late, Eibar's final fixture still sees the side with a hand in deciding the title, which should be more than enough to inspire a performance out of Mendilibar's men, who have undoubtedly enjoyed a standout season in only their third term in La Liga.

Recent form: LLWDLL

Team News

Gerard Pique looks downbeat during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016© Getty Images

Barcelona are waiting on the fitness of Gerard Pique, while Javier Mascherano is doubtful, meaning that Barca B defender Marlon might get another start at the back.

Sergi Roberto is due to return to the starting XI and should take the place of Lucas Digne at right-back.

As for the travelling side, Eibar are without Fran Rico, Antonio Luna and Nano for their visit across to the opposite coast.

The visitors are also likely to be missing the presence of injured Takashi Inui too, but standout performers Sergi Enrich and Pedro Leon should feature.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:
Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Marlon, Umtiti, Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Neymar, Suarez, Messi

Eibar possible starting lineup:
Riesgo; Capa, Lejeune, Galvez, Junca, Escalante, Garcia, Leon, Gonzalez, Bebe, Enrich

Head To Head

Barcelona have enjoyed the lion's share of success when coming up against Eibar in the league in recent years. The Catalan side have won each of their last five games against Eibar, scoring an impressive 16 goals and conceding just once against Los Armeros.

Sports Mole Logo

We say: Barcelona 2-0 Eibar

Barcelona are likely to take the title right to the wire and Enrique's men will be determined to send their boss off on a high after a memorable three seasons at the helm. Whether or not Real make a mess of their trip to Malaga is another question. Eibar have enjoyed an impressive season, but their poor run of late could continue with a third successive defeat to round off their campaign.

Who will win Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Eibar?

Barcelona
Draw
Eibar
Barcelona
0.0%
Draw
0.0%
Eibar
0.0%
New generic football image
Read Next:
Barcelona defender misses flight to Manchester
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Johan Cruyff, Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani, Sergi Roberto, Luis Enrique, Jose Luis Mendilibar, Javier Mascherano, Gerard Pique, Lucas Digne, Takashi Inui, Sergi Enrich, Pedro Leon, Nano, Marlon, Fran Rico, Antonio Luna, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Preview: Barcelona vs. Eibar
 Luis Suarez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on November 23, 2013
Luis Suarez once played through pain of swollen ankle at Liverpool
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'I am staying at Tottenham Hotspur'
Coutinho 'entourage working on Barca move'Luis Enrique: 'Title race far from over'Sporting Gijon relegated from La LigaCoutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'Barcelona make Marcos Alonso top target?
Andre Gomes offered to Madrid, Juventus?Lemos: 'I rejected offer from Barcelona'Romeu 'leading target for Barcelona'Watford 'want Thomas Vermaelen on loan'Agent confirms offer made for Bellerin
> Barcelona Homepage
More Eibar News
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Preview: Barcelona vs. Eibar
 General view of Sporting Gijon San Estadio El Molinon before the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 2015
Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal to move for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune this summer?
Result: Real Madrid back on top of La LigaLive Commentary: Eibar 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Ronaldo out for Real MadridReport: Barca fail with Ander Capa bidFulham 'to swoop for Sergi Enrich'
Result: Atletico coast into Copa del Rey semisResult: Barcelona comfortable winners at IpuruaLive Commentary: Eibar 0-4 Barcelona - as it happenedTeam News: Neymar back for BarcelonaBig three kept apart in Copa last eight
> Eibar Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid372863104416390
2Barcelona372764112357787
3Atletico MadridAtletico37229667264175
4Sevilla37209864491569
5Villarreal371810953322164
6Athletic Bilbao371961252401263
7Real Sociedad37196125751663
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9EibarEibar37159135447754
10AlavesAlaves371412114042-254
11Malaga371210154953-446
12Valencia37137175562-746
13Celta Vigo37135195167-1644
14Las PalmasLas Palmas37109185371-1839
15Real Betis37108193962-2338
16Leganes37810193554-1934
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo37712184061-2133
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon3779214070-3030
ROsasuna37410234089-4922
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 