Zinedine Zidane insists that Real Madrid are physically and mentally ready for the pressure of the final game of the La Liga season against Malaga.

Los Blancos take travel to Malaga on Sunday night knowing that, should they avoid defeat at La Rosaleda, they will be crowned Spanish champions once again.

Despite the pressure on their shoulders, with Barcelona facing a relatively easier opponent in Eibar at Camp Nou and boasting the better head-to-head record, the Frenchman is backing his side to deliver one last time.

"We have our fate in our own hands, which is important, we know we are just one game away," Zidane said to reporters in his pre-match press conference. "We are working well, everyone feels very good physically and we're going to do our best to win the game.

"Nothing is going to change for us and the idea is to go there to give 100 percent, as we always do, because it is in the DNA of this team and this club. I am stressing to the players that nothing is won yet though and we are still one game away, so all we are focused on is doing our best to win.

"Everyone has done just as well as each other. When you have 60 games a year, it is tough physically, but we come to the last game with the spirit and physicality of a motherfucker. The players believed and worked so hard, and every time there has been a change on the pitch it has been for the good of the team."

Real last won La Liga in 2012.