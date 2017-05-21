Live Commentary: Malaga vs. Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Malaga and Real Madrid from La Rosaleda.

It is simple for Real Madrid, a draw tonight would be enough for Los Blancos to win their 33rd La Liga title, and their first since the 2011-12 campaign under the stewardship of a certain Jose Mourinho.

However, if Real Madrid lose tonight, and Barcelona beat Eibar at Camp Nou, then Luis Enrique's side would spectacularly win the title on the head-to-head record.

Real Madrid have only lost on one of their 15 La Liga games against Malaga at La Rosaleda, while Cristiano Ronaldo has 15 goals in his last 15 league meetings with the Andalusian outfit.

Can Real Madrid lift the title? Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.