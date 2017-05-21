May 21, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Estadio La Rosaleda
Malaga
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Live Commentary: Malaga vs. Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Malaga and Real Madrid from La Rosaleda.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Malaga and Real Madrid from La Rosaleda.

It is simple for Real Madrid, a draw tonight would be enough for Los Blancos to win their 33rd La Liga title, and their first since the 2011-12 campaign under the stewardship of a certain Jose Mourinho.

However, if Real Madrid lose tonight, and Barcelona beat Eibar at Camp Nou, then Luis Enrique's side would spectacularly win the title on the head-to-head record.

Real Madrid have only lost on one of their 15 La Liga games against Malaga at La Rosaleda, while Cristiano Ronaldo has 15 goals in his last 15 league meetings with the Andalusian outfit.

Can Real Madrid lift the title? Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.


6.16pmAs for Malaga, former Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez leads the line once again, while Pablo Fornals will again join Keko and Jony in the final third of the field. Ignacio Camacho is back from suspension to start in central midfield, but Duda is only fit enough for the bench.

6.13pmSo, no Bale in the Real Madrid squad tonight. Isco once again gets the nod alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the final third, while Danilo is in at right-back due to the continued absence of Dani Carvajal. The midfield three, as expected, are Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric, while Raphael Varane partners Sergio Ramos at the heart of the away side's defence.

6.10pmTEAMS!

MAL: Kameni; Torres, Luis H, Mikel, Ricca; Camacho, Recio; Fornals, Keko, Jony; Sandro

REAL: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

6.07pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from La Rosaleda. There were suggestions that Gareth Bale would be back for Real Madrid tonight – has that occurred? How strong are Malaga on the final day? All of the questions answered...

6.04pmBarcelona, who host Eibar tonight, need a favour from Malaga, but the Andalusian outfit have only won one of their 15 home La Liga games against Real Madrid - suffering nine defeats in the process. The points were shared in a 1-1 draw when the pair met at this stadium last season, however, and Real Madrid were only narrow 2-1 winners over Malaga at the Bernabeu in January. All of the pressure is on Zinedine Zidane's team as they bid to lift what is an overdue La Liga title.

6.01pmEvening all! It all comes down to tonight then. Real Madrid need a point at Malaga to lift their 33rd La Liga title, but a defeat for Los Blancos would open the door for Barcelona to retain their crown. Sports Mole has the final night of La Liga action covered, and our focus here is on Real Madrid's visit to Malaga. Can the Madrid giants win their first league title since the 2011-12 campaign under Jose Mourinho, or will Barcelona retain the crown? Stay tuned to find out right here!

