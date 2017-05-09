New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Sevilla agree Sandro Ramirez deal

A general view of estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the Spain v Ukraine EURO 2016 Qualifier on March 27, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Sevilla have won the race to sign Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 21:20 UK

Sevilla have reportedly beaten the likes of Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton to the signature of Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 14 times in 28 La Liga appearances this season, is believed to have attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs due to his form throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

However, according to Canal Sur Radio, Sevilla have reached an agreement with the forward, who has a release clause in his contract of just over £5m.

Sandro came through the youth system at Barcelona - scoring seven times in 32 first-team appearances for the Spanish champions before being deemed surplus to requirements, which led to a move to Malaga.

The former Spain Under-21 international has two years left to run on his current contract at La Rosaleda.

Kelechi Iheanacho scores with Jozo Simunovic in pursuit during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Simunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sandro Ramirez, Football
Your Comments
More Sevilla News
A general view of estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the Spain v Ukraine EURO 2016 Qualifier on March 27, 2015
Report: Sevilla agree Sandro Ramirez deal
 A general view of estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the Spain v Ukraine EURO 2016 Qualifier on March 27, 2015
Result: Sevilla, Real Sociedad share the spoils
 Kelechi Iheanacho scores with Jozo Simunovic in pursuit during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on radar of multiple teams in Europe
Teams announced for 2017 Emirates CupOscar Arias appointed Monchi successorCity midfielder to return to homeland in summer?Castro plays down Sampaoli Argentina linkSampaoli: 'Netherlands links just speculation'
Jorge Sampaoli pays tribute to NeymarResult: Barcelona beat Sevilla to top La LigaTeam News: Messi, Pique back for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla - as it happenedMochi reveals Premier League interest
> Sevilla Homepage
More Malaga News
A general view of estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the Spain v Ukraine EURO 2016 Qualifier on March 27, 2015
Report: Sevilla agree Sandro Ramirez deal
 West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Report: Malaga keeping tabs on West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Premier League trio monitor Sandro Ramirez
Arsenal eye Fornals as Cazorla replacement?Southampton consider move for Malaga striker?Barca report Malaga president over "scum" commentLuis Enrique questions Neymar red cardResult: Barca miss chance to close gap with defeat at Malaga
Live Commentary: Malaga 2-0 Barcelona - as it happenedResult: Atletico beat Malaga to go thirdLive Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedCarlos Kameni: 'Racism still a problem'Michel replaces Romero as Malaga boss
> Malaga Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 