Report: Sevilla agree Sandro Ramirez deal

Sevilla have reportedly beaten the likes of Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton to the signature of Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 14 times in 28 La Liga appearances this season, is believed to have attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs due to his form throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

However, according to Canal Sur Radio, Sevilla have reached an agreement with the forward, who has a release clause in his contract of just over £5m.

Sandro came through the youth system at Barcelona - scoring seven times in 32 first-team appearances for the Spanish champions before being deemed surplus to requirements, which led to a move to Malaga.

The former Spain Under-21 international has two years left to run on his current contract at La Rosaleda.