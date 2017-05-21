May 21, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Estadio La Rosaleda
Malaga
0-1
Real Madrid
 
Ronaldo (2')
0 - 1
 02'Cristiano Ronaldo

Team News: Real Madrid unchanged ahead of Malaga clash

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane makes no changes to his starting XI ahead of their final La Liga game of the season at Malaga.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 18:43 UK

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made no changes to his starting XI ahead of their final La Liga game of the season at Malaga.

Los Blancos defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 in midweek to edge three points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table and, with no injury or suspension worries since then, Zidane keeps faith with the same line-up.

There are two changes for Malaga head coach Michel, meanwhile, as Mikel Villanueva and Ignacio Camacho replace Diego Llorente and Juan Carlos in the hosts' starting XI.

Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis, who retires from playing at the end of the season, has to make do with a place on the bench.

Malaga: Kameni, Villanueva, Ricca, Torres, Hernandez, Camacho, Recio, Keko, Jony, Fornals, Ramirez
Subs: Boyko, Demichelis, Carlos, Castro, Duda, Santos, Charles

Real Madrid: Navas, Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Rodriguez, Kovacic, Vazquez, Asensio, Morata

Manchester City's Argentinian defender Martin Demichelis reacts during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on March 9, 2014
Martin Demichelis announces retirement
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid382963105416493
2Barcelona382765112367687
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8EibarEibar38169135547857
9Espanyol381511124950-156
10AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
11Malaga381210164954-546
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
