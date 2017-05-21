Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane makes no changes to his starting XI ahead of their final La Liga game of the season at Malaga.

Los Blancos defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 in midweek to edge three points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table and, with no injury or suspension worries since then, Zidane keeps faith with the same line-up.

There are two changes for Malaga head coach Michel, meanwhile, as Mikel Villanueva and Ignacio Camacho replace Diego Llorente and Juan Carlos in the hosts' starting XI.

Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis, who retires from playing at the end of the season, has to make do with a place on the bench.

Malaga: Kameni, Villanueva, Ricca, Torres, Hernandez, Camacho, Recio, Keko, Jony, Fornals, Ramirez

Subs: Boyko, Demichelis, Carlos, Castro, Duda, Santos, Charles

Real Madrid: Navas, Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema

Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Rodriguez, Kovacic, Vazquez, Asensio, Morata

