AS Monaco have reportedly turned down a world record £103m bid from Real Madrid for rising striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been regarded as the most promising frontman in world football this season following a standout run for Monaco, having helped to lead the French side to their first Ligue 1 crown in 17 years and a memorable semi-final finish in the Champions League.

According to The Telegraph, Monaco have rejected a record-breaking bid for the 18-year-old and plan to instead offer the striker a new deal.

Should Mbappe ever be sold for such a fee, the move would outstrip the cost of Paul Pogba's headline-making move to Manchester United last summer, as well as other standout deals that once saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale join Los Blancos.

Mbappe has notched 15 goals for Monaco this term and scored in the club's title-deciding 2-0 victory over Saint-Etienne last week.