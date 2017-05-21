Luis Enrique says that he will have a close eye on Real Madrid's meeting with Malaga, and will congratulate Barcelona's rivals on their triumph should they be successful.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has admitted that he will have no qualms about congratulating Real Madrid on their title success if they get themselves over the line.

The Catalan giants are rank outsiders heading into the final round of fixtures at the top of La Liga, sitting three points behind their rivals.

A point for Madrid away to Malaga at La Rosaleda will be enough to make certain of a first title since 2012, while anything less and Barca can pounce with a victory in their final-day showdown with Eibar.

Enrique will have zero complaints if Los Blancos end their recent run without top-flight silverware, admitting that he will have a close eye on proceedings in Andalusia.

"Focusing on work is the only way to deal with this situation," he told reporters. "If we win the league, fantastic and we'll celebrate it. Otherwise, we will congratulate the champion because that is my modus operandi as a professional.

"Any rival, regardless of their own situation, always represents a danger on the last day. [Eibar] are enjoying their best season in history and we know they will complicate things. We expect to see them play a good game but our objective, of course, is to win the title.

"Of course I am also interested [in the Madrid game] but it would be ridiculous to be following it closely and worrying what's happening," Luis Enrique said in a news conference on Saturday. I have to focus on the Eibar game, but of course I will have an eye on the Madrid score, too."

Barcelona have one more fixture to play after this weekend's concluding round of action in La Liga - a meeting with Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey.