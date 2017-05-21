Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Eibar

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Barcelona and Eibar at Camp Nou.

The odds are stacked against the Catalan giants heading into the final round of fixtures, knowing that a point for Real Madrid away at Malaga will be enough to earn their rivals a first top-flight crown in five years.

All Barca can do is beat Los Armeros on home soil and hope for the best, as they face the prospect of relying on next week's Copa del Rey final to prevent them from ending the season trophyless.

