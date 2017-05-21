May 21, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
EibarEibar
 

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Eibar

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the La Liga meeting between Barcelona and Eibar at Camp Nou.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 18:16 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Barcelona and Eibar at Camp Nou.

The odds are stacked against the Catalan giants heading into the final round of fixtures, knowing that a point for Real Madrid away at Malaga will be enough to earn their rivals a first top-flight crown in five years.

All Barca can do is beat Los Armeros on home soil and hope for the best, as they face the prospect of relying on next week's Copa del Rey final to prevent them from ending the season trophyless.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
6.16pmBENCH WATCH!

BARCELONA SUBS: Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Alcacer, Digne, Gomes, Borja Lopez

EIBAR SUBS: Riesgo, Galvez, Rivera, Dos Santos, Pedro Leon, Adrian, Bebe


6.14pmThere is no Fran Rico once again this evening, while Nano has a hamstring problem and also misses out. Sergi Enrich will be tasked with leading Eibar's line, looking to add to a tally of 12 goals in 39 outings this season - only one of which has come in his last 13 - and he will be joined by Kike in a likely 4-4-1-1, as boss Jose Luis Mendilibar sets out his team to get at Barcelona rather than sitting back.

6.12pmIn terms of the visitors, Yoel is the man given the nod between the sticks, while Florian Lejeune and Anaitz Arbilla pair up in the heart of defence - a busy evening in store for them. Takashi Inui has recovered in time to feature, meanwhile, taking up a spot on the left-hand side, opposite Ruben Pena who will also have to do plenty of defensive work out on that flank if Barca are to be restricted.

6.10pmAll the focus very much on Marlon Santos in the centre of the hosts' backline, then, as he is turned to for the second match running due to what must be quite a serious illness Pique is facing. The Brazilian did not have an awful lot to do in that 4-1 win over Las Palmas last time out, but Eibar will no doubt look to get at him and make things interesting. A big night for his defensive partner Umtiti, too, as he must step up to the plate.

6.08pmThere are no surprises elsewhere, however, as Enrique is able to name his strongest midfield and attacking players. As ever, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez line up in the forward line, ahead of Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic. Messi has scored 51 goals in 50 appearances for Barca this season, including braces in six of his last 11 outings in all competitions.

6.06pmStarting with a look at the home team, Luis Enrique has had a defensive crisis of sorts to contend with in the lead up to this game. Javier Mascherano, Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal are all on the sidelines, while Gerard Pique has been ruled out with a virus. Marlon Santos is therefore again turned to in the heart of defence, partnering Samuel Umtiti in a back four completed by Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba.

6.04pmTEAM NEWS!

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Marlon, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

EIBAR XI: Yoel; Capa, Lejeune, Arbilla, Junca; Pena, Dani Garcia, Escalante, Inui; Enrich, Kike


6.02pmOf the 35 occasions that the title has gone down to the wire, only six times has the side at the top of the pile at the start of the day thrown it away. The easy money is one Madrid to pick up a convincing win at La Rosaleda this evening and lift the top-flight crown for a 35th time, but Barca will try their best to ensure that it is not plain sailing. What a night we could be in store for!

6.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Barcelona and Eibar at Camp Nou. After 37 games in the Spanish top flight it all boils down to this - one final round of action to determine the champions. The odds may be stacked against the Catalan club heading into this match, but title rivals Real Madrid face the trickier assignment as they visit Malaga.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Read Next:
Luis Enrique "will congratulate" Madrid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Jose Luis Mendilibar, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Eibar
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Neymar 'told to leave Barcelona at end of season by his father'
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Luis Enrique "will congratulate" Real Madrid if they win title
Preview: Barcelona vs. EibarSuarez once played with swollen anklePochettino: 'I am staying at Spurs'Coutinho 'entourage working on Barca move'Luis Enrique: 'Title race far from over'
Sporting Gijon relegated from La LigaCoutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'Barcelona make Marcos Alonso top target?Andre Gomes offered to Madrid, Juventus?Lemos: 'I rejected offer from Barcelona'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Eibar News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Eibar
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Preview: Barcelona vs. Eibar
 General view of Sporting Gijon San Estadio El Molinon before the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 2015
Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
Arsenal to move for Eibar defender?Result: Real Madrid back on top of La LigaLive Commentary: Eibar 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Ronaldo out for Real MadridReport: Barca fail with Ander Capa bid
Fulham 'to swoop for Sergi Enrich'Result: Atletico coast into Copa del Rey semisResult: Barcelona comfortable winners at IpuruaLive Commentary: Eibar 0-4 Barcelona - as it happenedTeam News: Neymar back for Barcelona
> Eibar Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid372863104416390
2Barcelona372764112357787
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar37159135447754
11Malaga371210154953-446
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 