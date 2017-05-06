May 6, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
4-1
Villarreal
Neymar (21'), Messi (45', 82' pen.), Suarez (69')
Roberto (16'), Iniesta (64')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Bakambu (32')
Gonzalez (19')

Luis Enrique: Neymar "more like a ballet dancer than a footballer"

Neymar for Barcelona on December 11, 2014
© Getty Images
Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique describes Neymar as "more like a ballet dancer than a football player" following Saturday's 4-1 win over Villarreal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 10:37 UK

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has described Neymar as "more like a ballet dancer than a football player", following their 4-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday.

After a cagey start, the Brazilian opened the scoring on 21 minutes, breaking the offside trap to latch onto Lionel Messi's pass and drill into the corner of the net.

Two goals from Messi and another from Luis Suarez ensured that Barcelona ran out comfortable winners at the Camp Nou despite Cedric Bakambu's equaliser.

"Neymar has a totally different interpretation of football from anyone, even to any Brazilian," Enrique said to reporters in his post-match press conference.

"Most dribbles he does not give me time to see them, it's a great pleasure to watch. It makes Neymar, who often looks more like ballet dancer than a football player, effective."

Barca remain top of the La Liga table, although Real Madrid are level on points with them following their 4-0 win over Granada on Saturday night.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Read Next:
Barca chief: 'Messi close to signing deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cedric Bakambu, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happened
 Neymar for Barcelona on December 11, 2014
Luis Enrique: Neymar "more like a ballet dancer than a footballer"
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona three points clear
Barca chief: 'Messi close to signing deal'Balague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'Team News: Two changes for BarcelonaFIFA rescinds Lionel Messi banNeymar to stand trial for alleged fraud and corruption
Koeman: 'I won't be next Barcelona manager'Agent: 'Turan to stay at Barcelona'Report: Blanc in frame for Barcelona jobBarcelona maintain interest in Coutinho?Agent rules Pizzi out of Barca running
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
10Espanyol351311114547-250
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 