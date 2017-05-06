Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique describes Neymar as "more like a ballet dancer than a football player" following Saturday's 4-1 win over Villarreal.

After a cagey start, the Brazilian opened the scoring on 21 minutes, breaking the offside trap to latch onto Lionel Messi's pass and drill into the corner of the net.

Two goals from Messi and another from Luis Suarez ensured that Barcelona ran out comfortable winners at the Camp Nou despite Cedric Bakambu's equaliser.

"Neymar has a totally different interpretation of football from anyone, even to any Brazilian," Enrique said to reporters in his post-match press conference.

"Most dribbles he does not give me time to see them, it's a great pleasure to watch. It makes Neymar, who often looks more like ballet dancer than a football player, effective."

Barca remain top of the La Liga table, although Real Madrid are level on points with them following their 4-0 win over Granada on Saturday night.