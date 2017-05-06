May 6, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
4-1
Villarreal
Neymar (21'), Messi (45', 82' pen.), Suarez (69')
Roberto (16'), Iniesta (64')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Bakambu (32')
Gonzalez (19')

Result: Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona three points clear

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are all on the scoresheet as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1 to move three points clear at the top of La Liga.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 19:48 UK

Barcelona's deadly attacking trio were all on the scoresheet as Luis Enrique's side moved three points clear at the top of La Liga courtesy of a 4-1 win over Villarreal at the Camp Nou this afternoon.

Neymar's opening goal was cancelled out by Cedric Bakambu in the first half, but Lionel Messi helped himself to a brace either side of a Luis Suarez strike to keep the pressure on Real Madrid in the title race.

The match pitted the league's best home attack against the best away defence and it initially looked as though the latter would come out on top as a lacklustre Barcelona struggled to break down a resilient Villarreal side in the opening exchanges.

In the end it took a stroke of luck for the hosts to break the deadlock after 21 minutes when Suarez picked out Messi, whose shot deflected kindly into the path of Neymar to poke home from close range.

Messi was able to get a shot of his own away shortly before the half-hour mark when he collected Ivan Rakitic's pass and got the ball out of his feet only to drag his effort wide of the far post.

Barcelona had looked shaky at the back on a couple of occasions and they were eventually punished for their high line when Bakambu raced through on goal before keeping his composure to slot the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post.

The hosts had a glorious chance to regain their lead with just six minutes remaining until half time when Messi created space to stand the ball up at the back post for Gerard Pique, but the defender was at full stretch and could not steer his header on target with the goal gaping.

Villarreal responded with a clear opening of their own when Roberto Soriano's cross found Roberto Soldado completely unmarked in the penalty area, but the former Tottenham Hotspur man sent his glancing header wide.

Barca were soon back on the attack, though, and Neymar was the next to come close when he dragged a shot past the far post after finding space down the left channel.

Enrique's side did go into the break with the lead, though, as Messi notched his 50th goal of the season with the final kick of the half when he danced into shooting position before firing a deflected effort into the bottom corner.

That goal was also the 100th scored by the MSN attacking trio this season, but they were not done there and Messi almost added another shortly before the hour mark when his powerful right-footed volley was turned over the crossbar by Andres Fernandez.

Suarez completed the set of that trio by joining Neymar and Messi on the scoresheet with just over 20 minutes remaining, hammering a low strike past Fernandez after beating his marker inside the penalty area.

Neymar could have put the game to bed once and for all shortly afterwards when he was on the end of an incisive counter-attack, but he got his finish all wrong and chipped a tame effort straight at the keeper.

The visitors almost pulled a goal back moments later when another defensive mix-up presented Bakambu with a chance, but Pique was eventually able to scramble the ball to safety.

Any hopes of a late comeback were ended nine minutes from time when Barcelona were awarded a penalty, although replays showed that the officials were wrong to award a handball after Neymar had brilliantly set up Suarez for a shot at goal.

Barca were in no mood to let their visitors off, though, and Messi doubled his personal tally for the night in impudent fashion with a Panenka-style penalty down the middle.

Andres Iniesta and Suarez both had long-range efforts as Barca went in search of a fifth goal, but the hosts were forced to settle for four as they moved three points clear of Madrid ahead of Los Blancos' trip to Granada later this evening.

Villarreal, meanwhile, remain six points adrift of the Champions League places with only two games of the season remaining, while Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad are just a point behind the Yellow Submarine.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Enrique pleased to "wear Espanyol down"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Ivan Rakitic, Cedric Bakambu, Marc-Andre, Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Roberto Soriano, Roberto Soldado, Luis Enrique, Andres Fernandez, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happened
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona three points clear
 Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
FIFA rescinds Lionel Messi ban
Team News: Two changes for BarcelonaNeymar to stand trial for alleged fraud and corruptionKoeman: 'I won't be next Barcelona manager'Agent: 'Turan to stay at Barcelona'Report: Blanc in frame for Barcelona job
Barcelona maintain interest in Coutinho?Agent rules Pizzi out of Barca runningLondon clubs interested in Nice midfielder?Barcelona consider move for Azpilicueta?Eriksen 'fully focused on Tottenham'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Villarreal News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happened
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona three points clear
 Lucas Digne in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Team News: Two changes for Barcelona
Everton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Result: Madrid launch stunning comeback to move topLive Commentary: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash out
Soldado returns to first-team trainingEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upHull sign Alfred N'Diaye on loanReport: Felipe Caicedo to join VillarrealLeeds sign Pedraza from Villarreal
> Villarreal Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 