Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-3
Barcelona
Casemiro (28'), Rodriguez (85')
Casemiro (12'), Kovacic (81')
Ramos (77')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Messi (33', 93'), Rakitic (73')
Umtiti (39'), Messi (93')

Gerard Pique: 'Sergio Ramos deserved red card'

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos deserved to be sent off in the latter stages of El Clasico at the Bernabeu, insists Barcelona's Gerard Pique.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 11:02 UK

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has insisted that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos deserved to pick up a red card in the latter stages of El Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Ramos was sent off in the 77th minute of Real Madrid's 3-2 defeat for a rash challenge on Lionel Messi, although the Spain international branded the red card "excessive".

Pique, however, has insisted that the decision was "all very clear", and is confident that his international teammate will view the situation differently once the emotion of the match has settled.

"I am convinced that he will realise it was a clear red card once he gets home and sees it again," AS quotes Pique as saying. "He went into the tackle with both feet forward when Messi got away. It was all very clear, he goes in there with his studs up and does not get the ball. There is no discussion about it.

"What happened is that the people here are used to that referees allow a lot of things and then when that does not happen. I saw Ramos pointing at me after the red card, but he will regret what happened when he sees the incident again. It was a very clear red card."

Barcelona's superior head-to-head record has seen the reigning Spanish champions top La Liga ahead of Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos gets involved with the shirtless action after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Sergio Ramos: "Red card was excessive"
>
View our homepages for Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona - as it happened
 Javier Mascherano and his imaginary friend in the La Liga match between Barcelona and Malaga on November 19, 2016
Report: Javier Mascherano wants Barcelona stay
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Barcelona battle back at Bernabeu to take top spot from Real Madrid
Iniesta: 'Lionel Messi is a blessing'Pique: 'Ramos deserved red card'Enrique: 'Messi is always decisive'Enrique celebrates El Clasico successTeam News: Gareth Bale returns for El Clasico
Report: Aurier meets with BarcelonaReport: Barcelona want Christian EriksenModric hoping to "console" RakiticPique: 'Barcelona can win at Bernabeu'Arsenal eye Turan as Ozil replacement?
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona33236494326275
2Real Madrid32236384364875
3Atletico MadridAtletico33208560243668
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal33169848272157
6Real Sociedad33174124945455
7Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol331310104443149
10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
11AlavesAlaves331111113240-844
12Valencia33117154756-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas33109145258-639
14Real Betis33107163651-1537
15Malaga3399153849-1136
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo33710163551-1631
17Leganes3369182751-2427
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3358203666-3023
19Granada3348212770-4320
20Osasuna3339213475-4118
> Full Version
 