Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has insisted that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos deserved to pick up a red card in the latter stages of El Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Ramos was sent off in the 77th minute of Real Madrid's 3-2 defeat for a rash challenge on Lionel Messi, although the Spain international branded the red card "excessive".

Pique, however, has insisted that the decision was "all very clear", and is confident that his international teammate will view the situation differently once the emotion of the match has settled.

"I am convinced that he will realise it was a clear red card once he gets home and sees it again," AS quotes Pique as saying. "He went into the tackle with both feet forward when Messi got away. It was all very clear, he goes in there with his studs up and does not get the ball. There is no discussion about it.

"What happened is that the people here are used to that referees allow a lot of things and then when that does not happen. I saw Ramos pointing at me after the red card, but he will regret what happened when he sees the incident again. It was a very clear red card."

Barcelona's superior head-to-head record has seen the reigning Spanish champions top La Liga ahead of Real Madrid.