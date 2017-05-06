Team News: Two changes for Barcelona

Lucas Digne and Andres Iniesta come into the starting lineup as Barcelona host Villarreal.

Lucas Digne and Andres Iniesta come into the starting lineup as Barcelona host Villarreal at the Nou Camp this evening. Barcelona: Ter Stegen; S.Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busqets, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi, Neymar

Subs: D Suarez, Turan, Cillessen, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Gomes Villarreal: Fernandez; Gaspar, Musacchio, Gonzalez, Costa; Dos Santos, Hernandez, Trigueros, Soriano; Bakambu, Soldado

Subs: Adrian, Sansone, Castillejo, Rukavina, Bonera, Borre, Barbosa

