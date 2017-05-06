Team News: Two changes for Barcelona

Lucas Digne and Andres Iniesta come into the starting lineup as Barcelona host Villarreal at the Nou Camp this evening.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; S.Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busqets, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi, Neymar
Subs: D Suarez, Turan, Cillessen, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Gomes
Villarreal: Fernandez; Gaspar, Musacchio, Gonzalez, Costa; Dos Santos, Hernandez, Trigueros, Soriano; Bakambu, Soldado
Subs: Adrian, Sansone, Castillejo, Rukavina, Bonera, Borre, Barbosa
More to follow.
Keep up with all of the action from the Nou Camp this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.