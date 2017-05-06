May 6, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Villarreal
 

Team News: Two changes for Barcelona

Lucas Digne in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Lucas Digne and Andres Iniesta come into the starting lineup as Barcelona host Villarreal.
Lucas Digne and Andres Iniesta come into the starting lineup as Barcelona host Villarreal at the Nou Camp this evening.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; S.Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busqets, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi, Neymar
Subs: D Suarez, Turan, Cillessen, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Gomes

Villarreal: Fernandez; Gaspar, Musacchio, Gonzalez, Costa; Dos Santos, Hernandez, Trigueros, Soriano; Bakambu, Soldado
Subs: Adrian, Sansone, Castillejo, Rukavina, Bonera, Borre, Barbosa

Keep up with all of the action from the Nou Camp this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
Your Comments
