Apr 29, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadi Cornellà-El Prat
Espanyol
vs.
Barcelona
 

Luis Enrique: 'Neymar will control his temper'

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Luis Enrique expects Barcelona forward Neymar to keep his cool in this weekend's Catalan derby with Espanyol as he makes his return from a three-game ban.
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has insisted that Neymar is "ready to compete" against Espanyol this weekend after returning from his three-match suspension.

The Brazil international has been made to sit out a crucial period in the Catalan giants' season, having been given an extended ban for his sarcastic applause when sent off at Malaga earlier this month.

Neymar is likely to go straight back into Barca's starting lineup to face city rivals Espanyol, despite the club winning all three games without the forward - including a memorable 3-2 triumph at Real Madrid last weekend - and Enrique is happy to have one of his star players back.

"Neymar's ready to compete," he told reporters. "I think Neymar is a specialist at dealing with these situations. If there is a player who receives the most fouls in the danger zone, that's Neymar. He is in perfect form.

"He's not been sent off very often and I think he controls his emotions very well, but there is no doubt tomorrow's game is one where we will have to control our emotions very well."

Enrique also revealed that he will wait until the morning of the game before deciding whether to take a risk on the fitness of midfielder Andres Iniesta.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
