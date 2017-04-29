Apr 29, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadi Cornellà-El Prat
Espanyol
0-3
Barcelona

Moreno (14'), Martin (58'), Fuego (68')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Suarez (50', 87'), Rakitic (76')

Luis Enrique pleased to "wear Espanyol down"

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique says that his team showed their character in Saturday's 3-0 La Liga victory over Espanyol.
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has paid tribute to his team following Saturday's 3-0 win at Espanyol, which moved the Spanish champions back to the top of La Liga.

Barcelona struggled in the opening 45 minutes of the Catalan derby, but a second-half brace from Luis Suarez and a strike from Ivan Rakitic ensured that Enrique's side would collect all the points.

The Spaniard has admitted that his players found it difficult in the first period, but was pleased to eventually "wear Espanyol down" after the half-time break.

"Maybe the first half wasn't as effective or spectacular as we'd have liked, but we managed to wear Espanyol down," Enrique told reporters.

"We knew we had to play at a very high pace because they rotated hardly any players and we rested many players. Our high rhythm forced them to make mistakes in the second half."

Next up for title-chasing Barcelona is a home game against Villarreal next weekend.

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Real Sociedad35194125448661
7Athletic Bilbao351861148381060
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34136154954-545
12Valencia35117175061-1140
13Malaga34109154049-939
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
