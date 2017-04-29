Apr 29, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadi Cornellà-El Prat
Espanyol
0-3
Barcelona

Moreno (14'), Martin (58'), Fuego (68')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Suarez (50', 87'), Rakitic (76')

Result: Barcelona return to top of La Liga following win at Espanyol

Spanish champions Barcelona replace Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after recording a 3-0 win over Espanyol in Saturday night's Catalan derby.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 21:38 UK

Spanish champions Barcelona have replaced Real Madrid at the top of La Liga once again after recording a 3-0 win over Espanyol in Saturday night's Catalan derby.

Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Valencia earlier in the afternoon had seen Los Blancos rise to the summit, but Barcelona are back on top due to their superior head-to-head record over the Madrid giants.

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016© SilverHub

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique made five changes to the team that thumped Osasuna on Wednesday night, with Neymar and Luis Suarez among those to return, while a switch to a 4-3-3 formation opened up spots for Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba.

As for Espanyol, head coach Quique Sanchez Flores made just the one change to the team that drew 1-1 with Sporting Gijon on Tuesday night, and that came in defence as the skipper Javi Lopez replaced Marc Navarro.

Espanyol had a golden chance to take the lead in the fifth minute when Felipe Caicedo raced away from the Barcelona midfield before feeding Jose Jurado inside the away side's penalty box, but the number 14 could only send his low effort wide of the far post.

Barcelona had a couple of half-chances in the opening 15 minutes of action, although Neymar's goal-bound strike was blocked by Javi Lopez, before Ivan Rakitic's dipping effort deflected just over Diego Lopez's crossbar as a tight Catalan derby remained goalless in the early exchanges.

Javi Lopez's work down the right became a feature of the first period for Espanyol, although Caicedo failed to meet a couple of dangerous crosses from the defender as Barcelona's back four were targeted by an opponent once again.

Barcelona's best chance of the first period came five minutes before the interval when Neymar found the head of Roberto with a brilliant cross from the left, but the full-back's effort was into the side-netting.

The pressure from the visitors continued into the final stages of the half, although Espanyol were largely comfortable as the pair headed into the half-time break on level terms following a non-eventful first 45 minutes.

Quique Flores looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford on March 2, 2016© Getty Images

Barcelona were ahead in the 50th minute, however, when Luis Suarez raced onto an awful back-pass from Jurado before beating Diego Lopez at his near post. After restricting the Spanish champions to very little in the first period, it was a moment of madness from Jurado that saw the home side concede.

Neymar thought that he had doubled Barcelona's lead on the hour when he curled a brilliant effort towards the far corner of Espanyol's goal, but a wonderful save from Diego Lopez kept the score at 1-0.

The Spanish champions were purring, however, with Neymar, back from suspension, causing all sorts of problems down the left as he continued to cut inside and link with Luis Suarez and Messi.

Messi bent a free kick into the arms of Diego Lopez 20 minutes from time as the visitors looked to double their lead, but a double change from Espanyol, which saw Leo Baptistao and Hernan Perez enter, suggested that the hosts were not finished.

Barcelona netted a killer second in the 76th minute, however, when Rakitic slotted the ball into the bottom corner after an individual run from Messi had caused panic in the Espanyol defence.

The visitors were not finished, however, and scored a third through Luis Suarez in the 87th minute after the Uruguay international had pounced on a loose clearance from young full-back Aaron Martin.

Next up for Barcelona is a home game against Villarreal next Saturday, while Espanyol will look to bounce back when they visit Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday afternoon.

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Read Next:
Enrique: 'Neymar will control his temper'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Javi Lopez, Marc Navarro, Quique Sanchez Flores, Felipe Caicedo, Jose Jurado, Diego Lopez, Ivan Rakitic, Hernan Perez, Leo Baptistao, Aaron Martin, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona - as it happened
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Result: Barcelona return to top of La Liga following win at Espanyol
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Luis Enrique: 'Neymar will control his temper'
Inter join Arsenal in race to sign Turan?Real Madrid hoping to nab Barca youngster?Barca report Malaga president over "scum" commentAgent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'Enrique: 'Gomes has humongous potential'
Result: Barca move three points clear at summitLive Commentary: Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna - as it happenedFrank de Boer: 'Eriksen ready for Barcelona'Messi pleased to take "important step"Ronaldinho "very happy" for Lionel Messi
> Barcelona Homepage
More Espanyol News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona - as it happened
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Result: Barcelona return to top of La Liga following win at Espanyol
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Result: Antoine Griezmann nets as Atletico Madrid beat Espanyol
Bojan Krkic denies Espanyol reportsPochettino rules out Barcelona jobCity 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'Result: Bale caps Real Madrid return with a goalLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol - as it happened
Bale in line for Real Madrid returnReport: Felipe Caicedo to join VillarrealEspanyol 'to consider Caicedo sale'Result: Messi stars as Barcelona beat EspanyolTeam News: Neymar returns to Barcelona attack
> Espanyol Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Real Sociedad35194125448661
7Athletic Bilbao341851148381059
8EibarEibar34149115245751
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves341112113240-845
11Celta Vigo33135154954-544
12Valencia35117175061-1140
13Malaga34109154049-939
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis34107173753-1637
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo34710173757-2031
17Leganes3479183051-2130
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna3439223582-4718
> Full Version
 