May 6, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Villarreal
 

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Villarreal

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live text coverage of the La Liga clash between title-chasing Barcelona and top-four hopefuls Villarreal at the Camp Nou.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 16:38 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

The hosts come into this match sitting top of the table by virtue of their superior head-to-head record against Real Madrid and would move three points clear with victory today.

Villarreal, meanwhile, would close the gap on the Champions League places to just two points if they pull off an upset and record a fourth consecutive win.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
4.38pmNeymar has also enjoyed himself against Villarreal since arriving in Spain, scoring eight goals against the Yellow Submarine across all competitions. That tally makes them his joint favourite opponents and, while this term hasn't been as goal-laden as last year for the Brazilian, he may fancy his chances of adding to his tally today. Suarez always fancies his chances of scoring, and the Uruguayan has notched the first goal of a game on a league-high nine occasions this season.

4.36pmWhat can we make of those two teams, then? Well, as ever with Barcelona the eye is immediately drawn to that incredible front three of Messi, Suarez and Neymar, all of whom start again this afternoon. Messi's goal against Real Madrid in the recent El Clasico could well prove to be the defining moment of Barcelona's season should they go on to win the title this term, and he has nine goals in his last nine league starts against Villarreal - five of which have come at home.

4.34pmVILLARREAL SUBS: Adrian, Sansone, Castillejo, Rukavina, Bonera, Borre, Barbosa

4.34pmVILLARREAL STARTING XI: Fernandez; Gaspar, Musacchio, Gonzalez, Costa; Dos Santos, Hernandez, Trigueros, Soriano; Bakambu, Soldado

4.32pmBARCELONA SUBS: D Suarez, Turan, Cillessen, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Gomes

4.32pmBARCELONA STARTING XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

4.30pmGood afternoon! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for today's match as Barcelona host Villarreal at the Camp Nou. Both sides have plenty left to fight for this season, with Barca looking to steal a march on Real Madrid in the title race and Villarreal still in the running for a top-four spot, so this should be a very interesting contest today. First, though, let's have a look at the team news...

Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
FIFA rescinds Lionel Messi ban
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Fran Escriba, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
FIFA rescinds Lionel Messi ban
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Villarreal
 Lucas Digne in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Team News: Two changes for Barcelona
Neymar to stand trial for alleged fraud and corruptionKoeman: 'I won't be next Barcelona manager'Agent: 'Turan to stay at Barcelona'Report: Blanc in frame for Barcelona jobBarcelona maintain interest in Coutinho?
Agent rules Pizzi out of Barca runningLondon clubs interested in Nice midfielder?Barcelona consider move for Azpilicueta?Eriksen 'fully focused on Tottenham'Xavi: Messi "best player in history"
> Barcelona Homepage
More Villarreal News
Lucas Digne in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Team News: Two changes for Barcelona
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Villarreal
 Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Report: Everton, Chelsea monitoring Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Result: Madrid launch stunning comeback to move topLive Commentary: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outSoldado returns to first-team training
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upHull sign Alfred N'Diaye on loanReport: Felipe Caicedo to join VillarrealLeeds sign Pedraza from VillarrealLeeds to sign Villarreal winger Pedraza on loan?
> Villarreal Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico36219665254072
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar361510115445955
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 