Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Villarreal

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Camp Nou.
The hosts come into this match sitting top of the table by virtue of their superior head-to-head record against Real Madrid and would move three points clear with victory today.
Villarreal, meanwhile, would close the gap on the Champions League places to just two points if they pull off an upset and record a fourth consecutive win.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
4.38pmNeymar has also enjoyed himself against Villarreal since arriving in Spain, scoring eight goals against the Yellow Submarine across all competitions. That tally makes them his joint favourite opponents and, while this term hasn't been as goal-laden as last year for the Brazilian, he may fancy his chances of adding to his tally today. Suarez always fancies his chances of scoring, and the Uruguayan has notched the first goal of a game on a league-high nine occasions this season.
4.36pmWhat can we make of those two teams, then? Well, as ever with Barcelona the eye is immediately drawn to that incredible front three of Messi, Suarez and Neymar, all of whom start again this afternoon. Messi's goal against Real Madrid in the recent El Clasico could well prove to be the defining moment of Barcelona's season should they go on to win the title this term, and he has nine goals in his last nine league starts against Villarreal - five of which have come at home.
4.34pmVILLARREAL SUBS: Adrian, Sansone, Castillejo, Rukavina, Bonera, Borre, Barbosa
4.34pmVILLARREAL STARTING XI: Fernandez; Gaspar, Musacchio, Gonzalez, Costa; Dos Santos, Hernandez, Trigueros, Soriano; Bakambu, Soldado
4.32pmBARCELONA SUBS: D Suarez, Turan, Cillessen, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Gomes
4.32pmBARCELONA STARTING XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
4.30pmGood afternoon! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for today's match as Barcelona host Villarreal at the Camp Nou. Both sides have plenty left to fight for this season, with Barca looking to steal a march on Real Madrid in the title race and Villarreal still in the running for a top-four spot, so this should be a very interesting contest today. First, though, let's have a look at the team news...