Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Villarreal

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

The hosts come into this match sitting top of the table by virtue of their superior head-to-head record against Real Madrid and would move three points clear with victory today.

Villarreal, meanwhile, would close the gap on the Champions League places to just two points if they pull off an upset and record a fourth consecutive win.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.