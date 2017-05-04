Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that he has no intention of leaving Everton before the end of his contract, which runs out in 2019.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has played down comments he made regarding the managerial position at Barcelona.

Koeman has revealed that it would be "a dream" to coach the Catalan giants - who he represented during his playing career - and his words have come just weeks before Luis Enrique steps down from his role at Camp Nou.

However, Koeman has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Goodison Park before 2019 due to the "big project" he has started on Merseyside.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "It's human for players and managers but that's not changing my contract. Everton is big project and I want to be part of it.

"It is a real compliment to the players what we have achieved this season but we need to make the next step. There is no chance I will leave Everton before the end of my contract."

Everton will finish no lower than seventh place in this season's Premier League, meaning that they will compete in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League in July.