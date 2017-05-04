Neymar, his parents, the Barcelona president and his predecessor will all stand trial on allegations of fraud and corruption, the Spanish National High Court has confirmed.

The Spanish National High Court has confirmed that Neymar, his parents, the Barcelona president and his predecessor will all stand trial on allegations of fraud and corruption.

Former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues and the two clubs in question join the Brazil forward, his mother and father, Josep Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell as defendants in a trial over Neymar's transfer from Santos to Barca in 2013, according to a court statement.

The case stems from a complaint made by Brazilian company DIS, which owned 40 percent of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos and argues that it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.

The transfer figure originally published by Barcelona was €57.1m (£48.4m) with €40m euros (£33.9m) of that given to his family, but Spanish authorities believe the real transfer fee was at least €83m euros (£70.3m).

The Spanish High Court statement read: "The judge has set bonds of €3,429,768 (£2.9m) as pecuniary liability for Rosell, Bartomeu, Rodrigues, Football Club Barcelona and Santos Football Club, which must be paid by all jointly."

Spanish prosecutors have recommended that Neymar be handed a two-year jail sentence and fined, with sentences of two years or less usually suspended for first-time offenders in Spain.

All accused parties have denied wrongdoing.