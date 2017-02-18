Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado returns to first-team training after missing the last six months following knee surgery.

Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado has returned to first-team training after missing the last six months as he recovered from a knee operation.

The 31-year-old suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during a pre-season friendly for Villarreal in August and has therefore not represented the Yellow Submarine this season.

However, following surgery, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Valencia centre-forward has revealed that he has been given the "all-clear", which allowed him to return to training last week.

"Delighted to announce that I've been given the all-clear by doctors! Thanks to everyone for their support! The time has come to repay it," Soldado wrote on Twitter.

Soldado scored 10 times and provided 15 assists for Villarreal last season after returning to Spanish football following a difficult spell in the Premier League with Tottenham.