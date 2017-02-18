Roberto Soldado returns to first-team training

Eibar's Argentinian defender Mauro Dos Santos (L) vies with Villarreal's forward Roberto Soldado during the Spanish league football match Villarreal CF vs SD Eibar at El Madrigal stadium in Villareal on November 22, 2015.
© Getty Images
Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado returns to first-team training after missing the last six months following knee surgery.
By , European Football Editor
Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado has returned to first-team training after missing the last six months as he recovered from a knee operation.

The 31-year-old suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during a pre-season friendly for Villarreal in August and has therefore not represented the Yellow Submarine this season.

However, following surgery, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Valencia centre-forward has revealed that he has been given the "all-clear", which allowed him to return to training last week.

"Delighted to announce that I've been given the all-clear by doctors! Thanks to everyone for their support! The time has come to repay it," Soldado wrote on Twitter.

Soldado scored 10 times and provided 15 assists for Villarreal last season after returning to Spanish football following a difficult spell in the Premier League with Tottenham.

