A report claims that Neymar has been told by his father to leave Barcelona and join a club like Manchester United if he is to be recognised as the world's best.

Barcelona forward Neymar has reportedly been urged by his father to leave Camp Nou this summer if he is to escape the shadow of teammate Lionel Messi.

The 25-year-old has won two La Liga titles, a couple of Copas del Rey, the Club World Cup and the Champions League during his time in Catalonia.

Neymar has scored 19 times for Barca this season, compared to 39 and 31 in his two previous campaigns, and reports in Spain suggest that he has been told to jump ship in the coming months.

According to Diario Gol, Neymar Sr believes that his son needs to leave if he is to be recognised as the world's best player, supposedly touting him with a move to Premier League club Manchester United.

Neymar will likely start Barcelona's final-day clash with Eibar on Sunday evening, as they attempt to overhaul Real Madrid at the top of the table.