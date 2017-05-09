New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old Vinicius Junior'

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
© Getty Images
Real Madrid reportedly agree a £38m deal to sign 16-year-old striker Vinicius Junior from Flamengo, despite the Brazilian having never made a senior club appearance.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 14:59 UK

Real Madrid have agreed a €45m (£38m) deal to sign 16-year-old striker Vinicius Junior from Flamengo, according to reports.

The teenager has not played a single senior game for the Brazilian outfit, but drew interest at this year's South American Under-17 Championship when he was both top scorer and player of the tournament.

Reports in Brazil and Spain claim that Vinicius has undergone a medical at Real Madrid, who offered €15m (£12.6m) more than his €30m (£25.3m) release clause in order to beat rivals Barcelona to his signature.

The deal is not expected to be formalised until July 2018, when Vinicius turns 18, in order to comply with FIFA youth transfer regulations, while the player may not actually join Madrid until 2019.

"As you know well, there is talk about this player, but I do not know him personally. I am just thinking about tomorrow's [Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid]. So I will not answer your question," Real manager Zinedine Zidane told reporters when quizzed about the speculation.

The deal to bring Vinicius - who has been dubbed the new Neymar - to the Bernabeu could end up costing Madrid €62m (£52.2m) in total.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Vinicius Junior, Zinedine Zidane, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Real Madrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old Vinicius Junior'
Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real MadridBale 'considering Real Madrid exit'Vazquez hails Real "special connection" with CLAtletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?
Zidane "very happy" with Madrid displayResult: Madrid thrash Granada to move level at topZidane plays down Mbappe speculationReport: Mbappe agrees Real Madrid moveReal plan shock move for Wijnaldum?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester City to allow him to leave'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Real Madrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old Vinicius Junior'
Atletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Barca chief: 'Enrique replacement chosen'Enrique hails "ballet dancer" NeymarBarca chief: 'Messi close to signing deal'Balague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'
Result: Messi brace sends Barca three clearTeam News: Two changes for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happenedFIFA rescinds Lionel Messi banNeymar to stand trial for alleged fraud and corruption
> Barcelona Homepage
More Flamengo News
A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Real Madrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old Vinicius Junior'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Flamengo youngster Vinicius Junior'
 Chelsea's Brazilian striker Kenedy watches the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on August 29, 2015
Flamengo keen on Chelsea wideman Kenedy?
Neymar wants to represent FlamengoBrazil giants 'offer players to Chapecoense'Ex-Newcastle Jets player dies, aged 26Ronaldo: 'I could play in Brazil'OTD: Liverpool lose in Intercontinental Cup
Adryan keen on Flamengo returnLeeds seal Adryan captureEduardo thanks Shakhtar upon departureAndre Santos leaves ArsenalCastan only thinking of Roma
> Flamengo Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 