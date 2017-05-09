Real Madrid reportedly agree a £38m deal to sign 16-year-old striker Vinicius Junior from Flamengo, despite the Brazilian having never made a senior club appearance.

The teenager has not played a single senior game for the Brazilian outfit, but drew interest at this year's South American Under-17 Championship when he was both top scorer and player of the tournament.

Reports in Brazil and Spain claim that Vinicius has undergone a medical at Real Madrid, who offered €15m (£12.6m) more than his €30m (£25.3m) release clause in order to beat rivals Barcelona to his signature.

The deal is not expected to be formalised until July 2018, when Vinicius turns 18, in order to comply with FIFA youth transfer regulations, while the player may not actually join Madrid until 2019.

"As you know well, there is talk about this player, but I do not know him personally. I am just thinking about tomorrow's [Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid]. So I will not answer your question," Real manager Zinedine Zidane told reporters when quizzed about the speculation.

The deal to bring Vinicius - who has been dubbed the new Neymar - to the Bernabeu could end up costing Madrid €62m (£52.2m) in total.