Luis Suarez once wore boots too big for him in order to play with a swollen ankle, reveals Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that his former teammate Luis Suarez once played with a swollen ankle.

The Uruguayan's desire to play every week has been evident throughout his career, and Henderson has now revealed the length that he went to when suffering with an injury.

While speaking on LFCTV's Premier League Heroes, Henderson said: "Knocks and niggles didn't bother him, he played through them. [He was] a real warrior. I never saw him in the treatment room.

"I remember one game, his ankle was that swollen he couldn't get his boot on, so he had to go a size up in someone else's boots. He played on and scored an unbelievable free kick.

"Stuff like that you don't forget. What he does on the pitch speaks for itself. To line up in the tunnel, it'd give you so much confidence as a player knowing that you were going into a game and he was leading at the top. You would react from him and he would set everything off."

Suarez spent three-and-a-half years on Merseyside before he joined Barcelona in a £75m deal in the summer of 2014.

