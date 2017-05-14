Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga

Sporting Gijon are relegated from La Liga despite a 1-0 win over Eibar in their penultimate game of the season.

Sporting Gijon have been relegated from La Liga despite a 1-0 win over Eibar in their penultimate game of the season this evening.

Gijon went into the match knowing that only a win would give them any chance of taking their battle for survival to the final day, and they duly held up their end of the bargain as Burgui's goal fired them to victory at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua.

However, Rubi's side also needed a favour from elsewhere, but Deportivo La Coruna held on for a goalless draw with Villarreal that keeps them three points clear of the final relegation spot.

Deportivo's superior head-to-head record means that they can no longer be caught on the final day, despite Gijon having won back-to-back games for the first time since January 2015 in a desperate attempt to keep their hopes alive.

Gijon's relegation ends a two-year stay in the top flight of Spanish football, and last time they were relegated it took them three seasons to return to La Liga.

Elsewhere in La Liga this evening, a Neymar hat-trick saw Barcelona stay top of the table courtesy of a 4-1 victory at Las Palmas, with Luis Suarez also on the scoresheet for the defending champions.

However, Real Madrid continue to match them all the way as a Cristiano Ronaldo brace helped them to victory by the same scoreline over Sevilla, keeping them level on points with their fierce rivals having played a game fewer.

Madrid could now move top when they face Celta Vigo on Wednesday before taking the title race down to the final day next weekend.