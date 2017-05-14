May 14, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Ipurua Municipal Stadium
EibarEibar
0-1
Sporting GijonSporting Gijon
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Burgui (32')

Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga

General view of Sporting Gijon San Estadio El Molinon before the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Sporting Gijon are relegated from La Liga despite a 1-0 win over Eibar in their penultimate game of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Sporting Gijon have been relegated from La Liga despite a 1-0 win over Eibar in their penultimate game of the season this evening.

Gijon went into the match knowing that only a win would give them any chance of taking their battle for survival to the final day, and they duly held up their end of the bargain as Burgui's goal fired them to victory at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua.

However, Rubi's side also needed a favour from elsewhere, but Deportivo La Coruna held on for a goalless draw with Villarreal that keeps them three points clear of the final relegation spot.

Deportivo's superior head-to-head record means that they can no longer be caught on the final day, despite Gijon having won back-to-back games for the first time since January 2015 in a desperate attempt to keep their hopes alive.

Gijon's relegation ends a two-year stay in the top flight of Spanish football, and last time they were relegated it took them three seasons to return to La Liga.

Elsewhere in La Liga this evening, a Neymar hat-trick saw Barcelona stay top of the table courtesy of a 4-1 victory at Las Palmas, with Luis Suarez also on the scoresheet for the defending champions.

However, Real Madrid continue to match them all the way as a Cristiano Ronaldo brace helped them to victory by the same scoreline over Sevilla, keeping them level on points with their fierce rivals having played a game fewer.

Madrid could now move top when they face Celta Vigo on Wednesday before taking the title race down to the final day next weekend.

Neymar for Barcelona on December 11, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona372764112357787
2Real Madrid362763100406087
3Atletico MadridAtletico37229667264175
4Sevilla37209864491569
5Villarreal371810953322164
6Athletic Bilbao371961252401263
7Real Sociedad37196125751663
8EibarEibar37159135447754
9AlavesAlaves371412114042-254
10Espanyol371411124749-253
11Malaga371210154953-446
12Valencia37137175562-746
13Celta Vigo36135185063-1344
14Las PalmasLas Palmas37109185371-1839
15Real Betis37108193962-2338
16Leganes37810193554-1934
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo37712184061-2133
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3779214070-3030
ROsasuna37410234089-4922
RGranada3748252980-5120
> Full Version
