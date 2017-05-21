May 21, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
0-1
EibarEibar

Busquets (41')
HT
Inui (7')
Escalante (19'), Capa (30')
Game Timeline
0 - 1
 07'Takashi Inui
 19' Gonzalo Escalante
 30' Ander Capa
Sergio Busquets 41' 

Team News: Sergi Roberto replaces Lucas Digne as Barcelona face Eibar

Sergi Roberto in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona make one change as Sergi Roberto replaces Lucas Digne ahead of their final La Liga game of the season against Eibar at Camp Nou.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 18:32 UK

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has made one change to his starting XI as the Blaugrana head into the final game of the La Liga season against Eibar.

Sergi Roberto replaces Lucas Digne at right-back for the hosts, who are hoping to capitalise on any slip-ups by Real Madrid in their game against Malaga and claim the Spanish title.

Gerard Pique looked likely to return after taking part in training on Friday, but he misses out once again due to illness, meaning another start for Marlon Santos at the back.

There are four changes for Eibar, meanwhile, as Yoel replaces Asier Riesgo in goal, while Arbilla, Ruben Pena and Kike come in for Alejandro Galvez, Pedro Leon and Adrian Gonzalez upfield.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Umtiti, Marlon, Alba, Roberto, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Suarez, Messi, Neymar
Subs: Cillessen, Suarez, Arda Turan, Alcacer, Digne, Gomes, Lopez

Eibar: Yoel, Escalante, Capa, Inui, Enrich, Pena, Garcia, Kike, Arbilla, Lejeune, Junca
Subs: Riesgo, Galvez, Rivera, Dos Santos, Pedro Leon, Adrian, Bebe

Follow all the action from Camp Nou with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Neymar 'told to leave Barcelona at end of season by his father'
More Eibar News
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Preview: Barcelona vs. Eibar
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid382963105416493
2Barcelona382765112367687
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8EibarEibar38169135547857
9Espanyol381511124950-156
10AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
11Malaga381210164954-546
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
