Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has made one change to his starting XI as the Blaugrana head into the final game of the La Liga season against Eibar.

Sergi Roberto replaces Lucas Digne at right-back for the hosts, who are hoping to capitalise on any slip-ups by Real Madrid in their game against Malaga and claim the Spanish title.

Gerard Pique looked likely to return after taking part in training on Friday, but he misses out once again due to illness, meaning another start for Marlon Santos at the back.

There are four changes for Eibar, meanwhile, as Yoel replaces Asier Riesgo in goal, while Arbilla, Ruben Pena and Kike come in for Alejandro Galvez, Pedro Leon and Adrian Gonzalez upfield.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Umtiti, Marlon, Alba, Roberto, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Suarez, Messi, Neymar

Subs: Cillessen, Suarez, Arda Turan, Alcacer, Digne, Gomes, Lopez

Eibar: Yoel, Escalante, Capa, Inui, Enrich, Pena, Garcia, Kike, Arbilla, Lejeune, Junca

Subs: Riesgo, Galvez, Rivera, Dos Santos, Pedro Leon, Adrian, Bebe

