Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

The Argentine spent three seasons at the Etihad Stadium, linking up from Atletico Madrid in 2013 and making 106 appearances until his departure in 2016.

Capped 51 times for the Albiceleste, Demichelis came through the ranks at River Plate and also played for Bayern Munich, Malaga and Espanyol.

"I have to be honest, I've lost the strength in my legs to continue playing," Demichelis, currently at Malaga, said at his farewell press conference.

"I speak from my heart when I say I thank you all for being here and showing me the appreciation – Malaga have shown faith in me and have given me the desire to play more up until this point.

"It was a dream to finish my career at Malaga, it is a club that has always had a special place in my heart and it is an honour to end my playing days here. Now I look forward to being a Malaguista forever and supporting the club from the stands."

Demichelis could feature on the final day against Real Madrid, who will be aiming to win the La Liga title at La Rosaleda.