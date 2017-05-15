New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Yaya Toure will have to take a pay cut if he wants to stay at Manchester City after being offered a new contract on reduced wages, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 12:08 UK

Manchester City have offered Yaya Toure a new contract but he will have to take a pay cut if he wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The midfielder is one of several veteran Man City players who are out of contract at the end of the season, but it is understood that Pep Guardiola wants him to stay.

Toure was initially frozen out at the club following a spat between Guardiola and Dimitri Seluk, the Ivorian's agent, but he has impressed since being brought back into the fold in November.

According to The Telegraph, Toure will have to decide whether to accept a new deal which sees his wages reduced from £210,000 per week if he wants to extend his stay at the club.

Man City will guarantee a Premier League top-four finish on Tuesday if they beat West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad and Arsenal drop points against Sunderland.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Toure pours doubt over Man City future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Yaya Toure, Dimitri Seluk, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Pablo Zabaleta to leave Manchester City at end of season
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City boost top-four hopes with win over Leicester City
Martin Demichelis announces retirementMan City interested in Donnarumma?Fernandinho confident of squad improvementAgent: "Aguero is happy at Man City"Guardiola: 'Top four is in our hands'
Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice"Yaya Toure coy over Man City futureSchmeichel: 'Sterling was offside'Sterling: 'It is a massive win'Joe Hart: 'Premier League return likely'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 