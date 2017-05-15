Yaya Toure will have to take a pay cut if he wants to stay at Manchester City after being offered a new contract on reduced wages, according to reports.

The midfielder is one of several veteran Man City players who are out of contract at the end of the season, but it is understood that Pep Guardiola wants him to stay.

Toure was initially frozen out at the club following a spat between Guardiola and Dimitri Seluk, the Ivorian's agent, but he has impressed since being brought back into the fold in November.

According to The Telegraph, Toure will have to decide whether to accept a new deal which sees his wages reduced from £210,000 per week if he wants to extend his stay at the club.

Man City will guarantee a Premier League top-four finish on Tuesday if they beat West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad and Arsenal drop points against Sunderland.