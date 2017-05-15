New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City are reportedly interested in bringing AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 12:18 UK

Manchester City have joined the race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

Despite being just 18 years old, the Italian has already racked up 70 first-team appearances for the Rossoneri since nailing down the number one spot.

Donnarumma has one year remaining on his Milan deal and, according to The Sun, is set to snub contract offers to keep him at the San Siro.

The report goes on to add that Man City are willing to offer £70,000-a-week wages to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, where he would challenge Claudio Bravo for a first-team spot.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in Donnarumma, who is tipped to replace Gianluigi Buffon as Italy's number one goalkeeper.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Claudio Bravo, Gianluigi Buffon, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Pablo Zabaleta to leave Manchester City at end of season
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City boost top-four hopes with win over Leicester City
Martin Demichelis announces retirementMan City interested in Donnarumma?Fernandinho confident of squad improvementAgent: "Aguero is happy at Man City"Guardiola: 'Top four is in our hands'
Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice"Yaya Toure coy over Man City futureSchmeichel: 'Sterling was offside'Sterling: 'It is a massive win'Joe Hart: 'Premier League return likely'
> Manchester City Homepage
More AC Milan News
Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Report: Manchester City interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
 Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Report: Everton, Chelsea monitoring Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Report: Cesc Fabregas not interested in AC Milan switch
Man United keeper on radar of Milan giants?Arsenal reignite interest in Carlos Bacca?AC Milan: 'Donnarumma wants to stay'Arsenal target makes decision on future?AC Milan renew interest in Cesc Fabregas?
Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?Barcelona considering Deulofeu returnNew owner: 'Milan will return to summit'AC Milan sold to Chinese consortiumItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 