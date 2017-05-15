Manchester City are reportedly interested in bringing AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Manchester City have joined the race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

Despite being just 18 years old, the Italian has already racked up 70 first-team appearances for the Rossoneri since nailing down the number one spot.

Donnarumma has one year remaining on his Milan deal and, according to The Sun, is set to snub contract offers to keep him at the San Siro.

The report goes on to add that Man City are willing to offer £70,000-a-week wages to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, where he would challenge Claudio Bravo for a first-team spot.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in Donnarumma, who is tipped to replace Gianluigi Buffon as Italy's number one goalkeeper.