Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes that it was "very important" for his side to end their five-year wait for the La Liga title with victory over Malaga.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has declared the club the greatest in the world after they ended a five-year wait for the La Liga title with a 2-0 victory over Malaga this evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo got Los Blancos off to a perfect start with the opening goal inside two minutes before Karim Benzema added a second to wrap up Madrid's 33rd league crown and first since 2012.

Madrid will next turn their attentions to making it a double when they face Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, but Zidane is first keen to let their title triumph sink in.

"It was very important (to win the league). It was a lot of years without winning it and we knew that the league is everything. For Real Madrid, because it is the best club in the world, we have to return with this league title," he told reporters.

"The credit is for all of them because they have fought and the message has been that they are all important and have been key to the success. (But Ronaldo) is always there to make the difference and I am happy for him - it is a little different because he is always there to do it.

"It has been a difficult season that we worked hard for, with some tough moments, but after 38 games we are top and that is it. The Spanish league is the best in my opinion and to win it in this way is incredible - I am very happy. Now we can celebrate - we have to go to [the city centre] because we have to think about all the people that are part of the club. Later we will prepare for the final."

Zidane is the sixth person to win the La Liga title with Real Madrid as both a player and a manager.