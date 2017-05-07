Barcelona will wait until the end of the season before announcing Luis Enrique's replacement, according to vice-president Jordi Mestre.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre has revealed that a decision has already been made over who will replace Luis Enrique as head coach at the end of the season.

Enrique, still on track for a domestic double this term, confirmed in March that he is to depart Camp Nou this summer after three years at the club.

Ronald Koeman and Ernesto Valverde have both been linked with the job, while current assistant Juan Carlos Unzue has also been tipped with earning a promotion, but Mestre is not willing to make an official announcement until next month.

"We have already chosen his replacement but we won't communicate our decision right now out of respect for Luis Enrique," he told TV3.

Copa del Rey finalists Barcelona are currently locked on points with Real Madrid in La Liga after playing a game more than their rivals.