Mark Hughes disappointed with Stoke City season

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes admits that his side have endured a "disappointing" season in which they have fallen short of their targets.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that his side have fallen short of their targets during a "disappointing" season.

The Potters have won just one of their last 10 matches to slump down to 14th in the Premier League table, with a fourth consecutive top-half finish now beyond their reach.

Hughes does not believe that the campaign has been "disastrous", but hopes to end it on a high note when his side face Southampton at St Mary's on the final day.

"In terms of our own well being, it would be better to go into the summer on the back of a victory. We have one more opportunity to get more points on the board and we will look to do that on Sunday," he told reporters.

"It's fair to say that we haven't hit our targets this season, so it is disappointing. It isn't disastrous though, I don't feel.

"Everybody wants to be stimulated by progressive seasons, and of the four I have been here this is the first that we have fallen short."

Defeat at Southampton would leave Stoke facing their lowest finish since their promotion to the Premier League.

