May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-1
StokeStoke City
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Crouch (60')

Result: Peter Crouch nets winner as Stoke City beat Southampton

Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Peter Crouch scores the only goal of the match as Stoke City record a 1-0 victory over Southampton on the final weekend of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.
Peter Crouch scored the only goal of the match as Stoke City recorded a 1-0 victory over Southampton on the final weekend of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Crouch netted on the hour at St Mary's, with Stoke ending the season just two points, but five places, behind eighth-place Southampton, who must now address the future of head coach Claude Puel.

Both teams managed 14 attempts during what was an open affair, but Stoke netted with just one of their three shots on target, with Crouch heading a Geoff Cameron cross past Saints stopper Fraser Forster in the 60th minute to decide the contest.

Ryan Bertrand had Southampton's best chance of the first period, but the former Chelsea defender just missed the post with a powerful strike in the 25th minute, while Xherdan Shaqiri passed up two decent opportunities for Stoke in the final stages of the first 45 minutes.

Manolo Gabbiadini twice came close to levelling for the home side late on, but the January signing from Napoli could not beat Jack Butland from close range in the 81st minute, before missing the post with a powerful strike moments later.

Little over 31,000 spectators watched the affair at St Mary's, and despite Southampton pushing for a leveller late on, it was the away side that held on to secure an impressive three points, and their 11th win of the 2016-17 Premier League season. League Cup finalists Southampton, meanwhile, finish down in eighth, some 15 points off seventh-place Everton.

Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
