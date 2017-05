Team News: Two changes apiece for Saints, Stoke

Southampton and Stoke City make two changes apiece ahead of their Premier League final-day fixture at St Mary's.

Southampton and Stoke City make two changes apiece ahead of their Premier League final-day fixture at St Mary's. Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Tadic, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Austin

Subs: Clasie, Caceres, Boufal, Gabbiadini, Hojbjerg, Pied, Taylor Stoke City: Butland, Cameron, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Shaqiri, Whelan, Allen, Sobhi, Crouch, Diouf

Subs: Bardsley, Muniesa, Johnson, Berahino, Adam, Walters, Grant More to follow.

