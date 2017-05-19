New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mark Hughes 'frustrated' by talks over Bruno Martins Indi deal

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Mark Hughes reveals that Stoke City have so far been unable to reach an agreement with Porto over a permanent deal for Bruno Martins Indi.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 09:45 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has revealed that he has hit a brick wall in discussions with Porto over a permanent transfer for defender Bruno Martins Indi.

The 25-year-old has impressed during his season-long stint at the bet365 Stadium, featuring in 34 of the Potters' 37 Premier League games thus far.

Martins Indi recently admitted that he expects to return to Porto in time for pre-season training, and Hughes is unsure whether he will be able to get any sort of deal over the line for the Netherlands international.

"We are still discussing the deal and speaking to Porto," he told reporters. "Clearly, Bruno is still their player, so we can only dictate and influence that situation up to a point and we have to be patient.

"It's a little bit frustrating I have to say. We are still talking about how we can move it forward, but there's a little bit of an impasse at the moment."

Martins Indi, who featured 30 times for Porto last season, talked earlier this year of his desire to remain in the Potteries.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
Read Next:
Martins Indi close to new Stoke deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Bruno Martins Indi, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes 'frustrated' by talks over Bruno Martins Indi deal
 Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes not willing to sell goalkeeper Lee Grant
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Mark Hughes hints at summer changes
Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryResult: Arsenal close in on top fourTeam News: Giroud up front for ArsenalLive Commentary: Stoke 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
Preview: Stoke City vs. ArsenalHughes: Stoke "not fazed" by ArsenalCharlie Taylor not on Stoke's radarStewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Arter: 'I apologised to Allen over tackle'
> Stoke City Homepage
More Porto News
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes 'frustrated' by talks over Bruno Martins Indi deal
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Hull City boss Marco Silva could be offered Porto job?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?
Martins Indi close to new Stoke dealResult: Juventus book last-eight spot in CLTeam News: Four changes for Juve as they host PortoLive Commentary: Juventus 1-0 Porto - as it happenedPorto's Dalot 'on Barca, Real radar'
Arsenal, Man United 'scout Andre Silva'Result: Ten-man Porto made to pay by JuventusLive Commentary: Porto 0-2 Juventus - as it happenedHughes keen to sign Martins Indi in summerNiasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?
> Porto Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 