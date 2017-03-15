New Transfer Talk header

Bruno Martins Indi close to agreeing new Stoke City deal

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
On-loan Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi says that an agreement over a permanent stay at the bet365 Stadium is "almost there".
Bruno Martins Indi has revealed that he is hopeful of finalising a permanent move to Stoke City after making a positive impression during his loan from Porto.

The Dutchman, who has been an ever-present in the Potters' starting lineup since joining last August, is due to see his current terms expire in the summer.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has been pushing for a long-term agreement with the centre-back, however, and Martins Indi is more than happy to prolong his stay at the bet365 Stadium beyond the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"We are almost there. The club wants me to stay, I want to stay, the coach wants me as well to stay and so we are going to see what happens now," he is quoted as saying by the Stoke Sentinel.

"And the fans want me to stay, which is important. I feel I have a good connection with the supporters and it's good to give something back, that is why I am here.

"I cannot say anything about the contract because there is nothing signed yet, but we are in a good direction and that is important."

Martins Indi featured 30 times for Porto in all competitions last season, as well as representing the Netherlands on one occasion.

Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
