Mark Hughes not willing to sell goalkeeper Lee Grant

Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes claims that all top clubs need "two outstanding goalkeepers", outlining his intention to keep hold of Lee Grant.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has insisted that he will try his best to keep hold of Lee Grant this summer, despite the return to action of Jack Butland.

Grant initially joined the Potters on loan from Derby County last summer due to the absence of Butland, impressing enough in the first half of the campaign to earn a permanent £1.3m move in January.

The 34-year-old was crowned as Stoke's Player of the Year for 2016-17, but he has had to make way in recent weeks due to the return to action of Butland following more than a year out with an ankle injury.

Hughes claims that Grant is a worthy winner of the award and is hoping to keep him in his squad by the time next season comes around.

"His award is fully deserved, he got my vote. Most clubs in the Premier League, almost without fail, have got at least two outstanding goalkeepers," he told reporters.

"We are just trying to make sure were are strong enough in this league to compete and to do that you need two top keepers."

Grant featured 28 times in the league for Stoke this season, making 91 saves and keeping nine clean sheets.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
Hughes 'frustrated' by Martins Indi talks
