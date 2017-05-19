General view of St Mary's

Manolo Gabbiadini 'not worried' about Southampton goal drought

Manolo Gabbiadini is "happy" with his first few months at Southampton, despite his recent seven-game scoring drought in the Premier League.
Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has vowed to continue "working hard" in order to re-find his scoring touch after a recent loss of form.

The 25-year-old hit the ground running when joining the Saints from Napoli in January by scoring six times in four outings, including a brace against Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.

Gabbiadini has failed to net since the 4-3 win over Watford on March 4, however, firing blanks in each of his last seven outings.

Despite the goals drying up, the Italian is still happy with his first half-campaign on the South Coast and insists that there is more to come.

"It always happens in football, having positive and negative moments," he told Sky Sports News. "When things go well they go well, but when they are hard you know you need to work hard and believe you can get more goals.

"That's what I'm doing now, working hard and not worrying about the moment I am in. I am happy and the team is happy as well. When I arrived I was in front of 90,000 people playing at Wembley, it was very positive for me and my teammates - it has been a very positive season.

"I am improving [my English] but I want to improve more because everything will be a lot easier. I am trying to teach some Italian to the players but it is more important that I learn more English in the coming months."

Gabbiadini also scored three times in 13 Serie A outings for Napoli prior to departing at the start of the year.

Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
