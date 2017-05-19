Southampton boss Claude Puel wants to end the season with three points against Stoke City, insisting that he is not focused on speculation over his future.

Claude Puel has insisted that he is "comfortable" at Southampton and is only focused on Sunday's final-day meeting with Stoke City.

Saints chiefs are reportedly considering replacing the 55-year-old in the summer, just one season into the three-year deal signed last summer.

Director Les Reed will meet with Puel next week to discuss his future at St Mary's Stadium, but the Frenchman only has eyes on the visit of Stoke this weekend.

"I am under contract and I am comfortable with Southampton," he told reporters. "My work and my wish is just to stay concentrated about this last game and finish well.

"We have an opportunity to finish up in the table and it's a good thing after this long and difficult season. We are lucky about this and that is the most important thing."

Southampton reached the final of the EFL Cup earlier this year, but they failed to progress out of the Europa League group stage and will end the season with their lowest Premier League points tally in four years.