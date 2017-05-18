Chairman: 'Claude Puel future to be decided next week'

Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel is happy to wait until after Sunday's visit of Crystal Palace before holding talks with the club over his long-term future.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:17 UK

Claude Puel has insisted that he is simply focused on Southampton's final game of the season after it was revealed that his future will be decided in the summer.

Speculation regarding the Frenchman's job refuses to go away following a reported training-ground row earlier this month, combined with fan unrest due to a perceived negative style of play.

Speaking ahead of the Saints' goalless draw with Manchester United on Wednesday night, chairman Ralph Krueger said that a decision over the 55-year-old's position at St Mary's Stadium can wait until next week.

"The time for a football analysis is next week, after the season," he told BBC Sport. "If we, for the fourth season in a row, end up in the top half of the table, that's a good record to build on."

Puel is only concerned about preparing his side for the visit of Stoke City on the final day, though, on the back of what he believes was a good showing in the stalemate with United.

"I try to stay focused about our last game now," he told reporters. "After the season we have time to discuss and speak about this, and make a debrief. It's important to focus on our last game.

"It's a shame I think because in the first half we had good play without quality or intensity and the second half it was better with possibilities and opportunities.

"I think we deserved to score. I am happy for the second half because we played good football with good chances to win the game which is important for us."

Southampton are currently eighth in the Premier League table, two places worse off than this time 12 months ago.

Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
Read Next:
Puel: 'Speculation over future is strange'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Ralph Krueger, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
Chairman: 'Claude Puel future to be decided next week'
 Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Result: Southampton, Manchester United play out goalless draw
Team News: De Gea left out at St Mary'sPL clubs eye Boudebouz signing?Puel: 'Speculation over future is strange'Pogba ruled out of Southampton clashPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester United
Puel ignoring Saints sacking speculationHazard: 'Puel among world's top managers'Puel hails "important" victory over BoroResult: Saints claim all three points at BoroTeam News: Austin, Targett on bench for Southampton
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 