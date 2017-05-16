Southampton manager Claude Puel says that he "cannot understand" the reason behind ongoing speculation regarding his future at the club.

Puel's side are well-placed to challenge for a top-eight finish in the Premier League, while the Frenchman also steered the club to the EFL Cup final during his debut campaign at the helm.

However, a section of supporters have grown increasingly frustrated with Puel's style of play and squad rotation this season, leading to speculation that the Saints could look elsewhere this summer.

"I think it's strange because someone asked me about speculation and all of the questions about how I will improve the club. It's strange, it's not a question of being proud of my work, with my staff it's good to develop young players for the future. I hope for Southampton that we will see this for next season but of course it will be interesting to continue this work because I think it's important to improve," he told reporters.

"For me, it's important that every time we have honesty with the club and the fans. I work to give the best for the team, for the staff and the fans, it's normal. I cannot understand the speculation because when I see all of the fans on the street they are happy to see me, and tell me congratulations. When I spoke with our opponents' players and staff, they give congratulations about our players and our quality and all of this is a good response to the speculation.

"The last result away against Middlesbrough allowed us the possibility to finish strong in the Premier League. We made seven changes and with a good result and good play and we saw all the squad play with good concentration and focus and this is the most important thing.

"A lot of people ask me what the possibilities are for this team, and it's about having a good focus about the game [on Wednesday], not having to focus on relegation, Europa League games or different things, and I'm happy with all the work we can do on the pitch and in the training sessions. When we can make seven changes with the team, this has allowed different players to recover, and this will allow us to finish strong this week."

Hull City boss Marco Silva has been linked with the post at Southampton, who take on Manchester United and Stoke City in their final two games of the season.