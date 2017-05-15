Watford manager Walter Mazzarri reveals that he is already looking forward to next season despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

The Hornets have seen a high turnover of managers in recent years, including the departures of Slavisa Jokanovic and Quique Flores during the past two off-seasons despite successful campaigns prior to that.

Monday night's 4-3 defeat at the hands of champions Chelsea was Watford's fifth in a row to leave them 16th in the table, but Mazzarri insists that there were positives to take from the performance.

"There were some positives and some not so, but it was a good game and we are still evaluating for next season. When a manager loses a game like this they say he's unlucky," the Italian told the club's official website.

"The most positive thing is that we had 40 points with six games remaining and many injuries. We have four defenders injured and we still played how we did [at Chelsea]."

Watford end their season at home to Manchester City on Sunday.