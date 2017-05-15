May 15, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-3
Watford
Terry (22'), Azpilicueta (36'), Batshuayi (49'), Fabregas (88')
Ake (30'), Chalobah (58')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Capoue (24'), Janmaat (51'), Okaka (74')
Holebas (4'), Amrabat (11'), Prodl (83'), Deeney (94'), Okaka (94')
Prodl (92')

Walter Mazzarri shrugs off speculation over future

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri reveals that he is already looking forward to next season despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has revealed that he already has one eye on next season despite speculation over his future at the club.

The Hornets have seen a high turnover of managers in recent years, including the departures of Slavisa Jokanovic and Quique Flores during the past two off-seasons despite successful campaigns prior to that.

Monday night's 4-3 defeat at the hands of champions Chelsea was Watford's fifth in a row to leave them 16th in the table, but Mazzarri insists that there were positives to take from the performance.

"There were some positives and some not so, but it was a good game and we are still evaluating for next season. When a manager loses a game like this they say he's unlucky," the Italian told the club's official website.

"The most positive thing is that we had 40 points with six games remaining and many injuries. We have four defenders injured and we still played how we did [at Chelsea]."

Watford end their season at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Walter Mazzarri manager of Watford during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2016
