David Luiz spent over £1m on luxury bracelets for his Chelsea teammates to mark their latest Premier League title success, according to a report.

Chelsea defender David Luiz reportedly celebrated his side's Premier League title success by spending more than £1m on wrist bracelets for his teammates.

The Brazil international, who is among the top earners at Stamford Bridge, is said to have handed out the gifts to each member of the playing squad following the title-clinching win over West Bromwich Albion last week.

According to The Sun, each ultra-luxury bracelet - which act as keys to open vehicles and wine cellars - was engraved with the player's name and set Luiz back around £38,000.

It is claimed that owner Roman Abramovich was also treated with a special band, costing significantly more.

Chelsea sealed their second title win in three years with victory at The Hawthorns and could make that a double when they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final later this month.