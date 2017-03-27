New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Conte 'blocks £155.5m Chelsea move for Neymar'

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly blocks a £155.5m move from the club to sign Barcelona winger Neymar this summer.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly blocked a big-money move to sign Neymar from Barcelona this summer.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be planning major additions to his squad ahead of their expected return to the Champions League next season, with Neymar the highest-profile player linked to the club.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport claims that Abramovich had already agreed a £155.5m fee with Barcelona for the 25-year-old, who recently revealed his desire to play in the Premier League one day.

However, the report goes on to say that Conte does not believe Neymar will fit in to his side's 3-4-3 formation, with the Italian keen to ship players out before looking for potential replacements.

Abramovich still has the final say on any transfer in or out of the club, but he is unlikely to overrule Conte due to the 47-year-old's success during his first year in charge.

Conte has been linked with taking over as Inter Milan manager amid reports of homesickness, and could more seriously consider that option should his preferences be undermined.

Manchester United are currently the favourites to sign Neymar this summer, with the latest reports suggesting that they are considering triggering the Brazilian's €200m (£173m) release clause.

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Man Utd 'to make £173m Neymar move'
